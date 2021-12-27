 Skip to main content
CRC hosting gym and swim

The Cedar River Complex is hosting several events geared toward youth in the month of January.

Cedar River Complex swim

The Cedar River Complex will offer a toddler gym and swim on Jan. 5.

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, it is the toddler gym and swim, a program designed for children three to five years old. According to the CRC, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving social and physical skills.

The first half of the class will be in the gym, the second half in the pool. Children should wear comfortable clothes with swimsuit underneath. Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for nonmembers.

For older members, there is the January Fitness Challenge, which challenges people to do 50 pushups every day for the month of January. Participants may stop by the CRC front desk for a calendar and a chance to try out this challenge.

