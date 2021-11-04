CRC hosting free swim day

The Cedar River Complex in Osage is hosting an all-ages free community swim day.
The event will be held at the CRC at 809 Sawyer Drive, and it will run from 1:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
For more information, contact Gayle Nelson at 641-832-3600.
