CRC hosting free swim day

The Cedar River Complex in Osage is hosting an all-ages free community swim day.

The event will be held at the CRC at 809 Sawyer Drive, and it will run from 1:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

For more information, contact Gayle Nelson at 641-832-3600.

