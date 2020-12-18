Crash impetus for increased safety measures

A crash that left a Stacyville man in serious condition last week was the impetus for the Mitchell County Board of supervisors to discuss the intersection where the accident occurred.

According to an Iowa State Police report, the two-vehicle accident occurred near Kirkwood Ave. and 465th Street, where a semi-truck driver broadsided the pickup truck of Stacyville's Eric Hackenmiller.

The report stated that the the semi ran a stop sign at the intersection. Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver indicated this was false.

“My understanding is that he yielded, he stopped, he just didn’t see the oncoming traffic,” Beaver said. “So he was distracted somehow.”

Incoming supervisor Michael Mayer indicated some members of the public contacted him to say they felt there should be a flashing light at the intersection where the crash happened, and that the stop sign is not visible enough in the dark.

Engineer Rich Brumm reported traffic at the intersection is heavier than a few others that also have stop signs.

Based on the information, Brumm believes it would be prudent to post a flashing stop sign at Kirkwood Avenue and 465th street. There are ‘stop ahead’ signs but no rumble strips.