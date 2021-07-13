COVID emergency coordinator Buffington is Puckerbrush grand marshal

Returning from a year without Puckerbrush Days in Forest City, due to COVID-19, the selection of Forest City native and resident Andy Buffington as the 2021 parade grand marshal fits like a glove.

Buffington’s father, Forrest Buffington, died last Oct. 18 due to complications from COVID-19. In his capacities as emergency response coordinator for both Winnebago and Hancock Counties, Andy Buffington invested countless hours helping the counties’ public health workers respond to the pandemic, prioritize needs, and coordinate with the State of Iowa.

“Having dad pass from COVID was shocking and sad, just my involvement with COVID before it was a household name,” Buffington said. “I went through a range of emotions, including lots of anger right away. Then, I decided on trying to do the best I could to keep it from happening to anyone else. It did kind of strengthen my resolve. I wanted it to be over, but COVID has not gone away.”

However, the virus has relented to the extent that Puckerbrush Days is returning in its entirety on July 23-24 this summer. Buffington said the real heroes are the frontline medical workers in hospitals, long-term care centers, and emergency response.