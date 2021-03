Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced beginning Monday, April 5, all Iowans that would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may begin receiving it, as reported by Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public.

Mitchell County Public Health encourages all Mitchell County residents who are 18 years and older to call to be placed on the vaccine waiting list.

Their office number is 641-832-3500, and they are open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

