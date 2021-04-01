 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccine navigators available to some Iowans by dialing 211
0 comments

COVID-19 vaccine navigators available to some Iowans by dialing 211

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On March 30, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that effective immediately, 211 may be used by some Iowans to help receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a release, Iowans with barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment or who do not have internet access, who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, can call 211 or 800-244-7431. A vaccine navigator will assist them with scheduling a vaccine appointment. Translation services are available.

Vaccine navigators are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by dialing either of the numbers noted above and selecting the vaccine prompt number 9.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body cams arrive in Osage
Community

Body cams arrive in Osage

When the Osage Police Department began using cameras in their vehicles around the turn of the century, the recording format was VHS.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News