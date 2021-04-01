COVID-19 vaccine navigators available to some Iowans by dialing 211

On March 30, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that effective immediately, 211 may be used by some Iowans to help receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a release, Iowans with barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment or who do not have internet access, who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, can call 211 or 800-244-7431. A vaccine navigator will assist them with scheduling a vaccine appointment. Translation services are available.

Vaccine navigators are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by dialing either of the numbers noted above and selecting the vaccine prompt number 9.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

