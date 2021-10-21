COVID-19 vaccine free at Hy-Vee

Free Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a Moderna booster dose for the following Moderna vaccine recipients at least six months after their second vaccine dose:

• Long-term care facility residents

• Individuals ages 65 and over

• Individuals ages 18 and over with underlying medical conditions (as outlined by the CDC)

• Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

According to the press release, the FDA and CDC also recommend a booster dose for all Janssen vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose.

It is strongly recommended that individuals schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

