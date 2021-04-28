COVID-19 vaccination rates drop, cases rise in Winnebago County

Winnebago County Public Health Director Julie Sorenson updated supervisors on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations on April 27, noting that case numbers have been increasing in the past two weeks.

Sorenson said that there were more than 20 cases reported the past seven days, bumping up the average number of cases to about 7.9 in the county during the past 14 days.

“It had been really low, one here and one there,” she said.

Sorenson also reported that 6,880 Winnebago County residents had received a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,240 had been fully vaccinated. She said her public health agency and its partners had administered 4,610 vaccinations.

Sorenson reported that the county had 10 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses remaining and would be administering them in the next 10 days. She noted that she had five individuals waiting for the Johnson and Johnson doses on her list “who were very adamant that they were waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to come back.”

Sorenson said county public health officials have not been informed when more Johnson and Johnson vaccines may become available at this time.