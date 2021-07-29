COVID-19 remains steady in Mitchell County

While the rest of the country and much of Iowa have seen a resurgence in the number of cases of COVID-19, Mitchell County remains relatively quiet. Currently there is only one active case.

Mitchell County Public Health is not tracking variants, however.

“There’s nothing we’re doing different here,” said Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen. “We haven’t seen an increase in Mitchell County.”

The Delta variant does not seem to have reached the community. Early indications suggest this strain spreads more quickly and causes the infected to get sick faster, requiring more hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends even those vaccinated wear masks in high-risk areas where COVID-19 is easily spread.

“They do say currently the available vaccines are effective against this Delta variant,” Ketelsen said. “That’s our best way to help individuals – to get fully vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19 strains.”

Currently, the vaccination rate is 39.6 percent for Mitchell County. Ketelsen believes that number should be higher.

“We still have vaccines available, and we encourage people to call and make an appointment,” Ketelsen said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0