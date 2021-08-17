COVID-19 on the rise in Mitchell County

COVID-19 is once again spreading in Mitchell County.
By the beginning of August, the number of active COVID-19 cases had dwindled to one. This was despite surges across the country and in other parts of Iowa, which were due in part to the more pernicious Delta variant. This variant spreads faster and has led to more hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is notorious for its unpredictability. While it might be a stretch to call the current data in Mitchell County a surge, the number of COVID-19 cases is rising.
By Aug. 7, active cases had increased to seven. By Aug. 11, the county was sitting at substantial transmission, according to Public Health’s Facebook page, and there were nine active cases. As of Aug. 16, there were 12 active cases.
The vaccination rate is inching upward at a snail’s pace, from 39.6 percent on July 29 to 40.3 percent on Aug. 11. Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen indicated that available vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, and vaccinations were the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Because of the significant increase in active COVID-19 cases, Mitchell County Regional Health Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccines every week from Tuesday through Friday.
“We’re still contacting positive individuals and giving them guidance and education,” Ketelsen said. “And contact tracing too for those positives, and always offering the vaccine as needed. We are in a substantial risk now here in Mitchell County.
“Per the CDC, it is recommended everyone wear a mask inside, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not – to just take those precautions.”
Public Health is still not tracking variants in-house.
Ketelsen said those vaccinated do not get as severe of symptoms and do not spread the virus as easily. While annual events such as fairs and other large gatherings continue, Ketelsen stops short of discouraging attendance. Again, the mantra is inoculation.
“People are vaccinated, so we’re having gatherings,” she said. “You’ve got the Iowa State Fair this week, and then we’re starting school. So an increase is to be expected with the gatherings and just with the new variant – it’s twice as contagious as previous variants. And we’re also seeing a lot more severe illness with the spread.
“But it’s a person's choice whether to get vaccinated or not.”
Ketelsen emphasizes that all vaccinations are free.
“On Aug. 13, the booster vaccine was approved for anyone immunocompromised,” she said. “They recommend anyone who falls under that category to reach out to their healthcare provider in regard to a medical condition and have that discussion with them – in order to receive that booster dose.”
Within the next few weeks, Public Health will hold clinics in the schools for the general public – not limited to students – for anyone 12 and older. They will use the Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s just a good location for it,” Ketelsen said.
While vaccination is the first line of defense, common sense is also a weapon.
“We just have to be mindful,” Ketelsen said. “If you’re sick, stay home – use social distancing, those types of things – and go from there.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.