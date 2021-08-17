COVID-19 on the rise in Mitchell County

“Per the CDC, it is recommended everyone wear a mask inside, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not – to just take those precautions.”

Public Health is still not tracking variants in-house.

Ketelsen said those vaccinated do not get as severe of symptoms and do not spread the virus as easily. While annual events such as fairs and other large gatherings continue, Ketelsen stops short of discouraging attendance. Again, the mantra is inoculation.

“People are vaccinated, so we’re having gatherings,” she said. “You’ve got the Iowa State Fair this week, and then we’re starting school. So an increase is to be expected with the gatherings and just with the new variant – it’s twice as contagious as previous variants. And we’re also seeing a lot more severe illness with the spread.

“But it’s a person's choice whether to get vaccinated or not.”

Ketelsen emphasizes that all vaccinations are free.

“On Aug. 13, the booster vaccine was approved for anyone immunocompromised,” she said. “They recommend anyone who falls under that category to reach out to their healthcare provider in regard to a medical condition and have that discussion with them – in order to receive that booster dose.”