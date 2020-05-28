COVID-19 makes umpire shortage even more challenging

“You have to be pretty thick skinned,” softball umpire Craig Snider said. “People need to be a little more understanding, this year especially. If we get them all covered, there will be very few people if we had an emergency left. You need these people in order to play. Give them a little slack.”

The shortage is most severe in the western part of the state, according to Robbins. In areas west of Garner, such as Britt and Algona, there are very few certified umpires available to work things like the state tournament.

Iowa’s high school baseball and softball programs will begin their schedules on June 15, as the state continues to reopen. When the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced that teams could begin practicing on June 1, they sent out a series of regulations and restrictions that are meant to keep players, coaches, and fans healthy. Fans and players will be required to social distance, and there will be no concessions at games.

The umpires’ health regulations and best practices guidelines should be released later this week.