COVID-19 innovation: Winn-Worth Betco delivers portable photo boxes

Winn-Worth Betco executive director Melissa Michaelis, in partnership with America’s SBDC Iowa and NIACC Pappajohn Center, recently delivered portable photo boxes to all Winnebago County communities.
She said in a news release that these photo boxes have been provided to all communities to help businesses get their products online and able to post to www.shopiowa.com, or on their own websites, which will help increase sales.
“We are delighted to announce our tremendous outreach project to distribute portable photo studios all across the state,” said Lisa Shimkat, SBDC State Director. “We have found throughout the pandemic that access to quality photos for websites and e-commerce is essential as businesses are pivoting operations."
The studios, along with training resources, will provide access to any small business in Iowa, including home-based businesses, the release states. The studios will be available at key places in the communities.
“The photo box functions as a full photo studio in a portable box” Michaelis said in the release. “All you need is a camera and an outlet, and you are set to start taking professional photos to post on your website or at www.shopiowa.com.”
Brook Boehmler, director of the SBDC in the Pappajohn Center, said that businesses should start working on a minimum of 20% of their revenues to be related to their online presence and having a good picture of their products is the first step.
The Pappajohn SBDC provides no cost confidential business counseling to people who own or considering owning a business.
Winnebago County locations where persons can use and/or check out these photo boxes include:
- Forest City Chamber: 106 South 4th Street, info@forestcityia.com
- City of Leland: 316 Walnut Street, leland@wctatel.net
- City of Scarville: 121 Main Street, Cityclerk50473@gmail.com
- Buffalo Center Public Library: 221 North Main Street, bclib@wctatel.net
- Thompson Public Library: 102 Jackson Street North, thomplib@wctatel.net
- Rake Public Library: 123 North Main Street, rakelibrary@wctatel.net
- Lake Mills Chamber: 203 North 1st Avenue West, Lmcdc@wctatel.net
Michaelis said in the release that SBDC will hold a Shop Iowa informational session from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on May 25. It will be held at Bean and Bistro, 826 Central Avenue in Northwood. Anyone interested in learning more about Shop Iowa is welcome.
For additional information about the initiative, go to https://iowasbdc.org/photo-box/. The webpage also includes a downloadable portable photo studio and digital marketing guide as well as a training video.