COVID-19 innovation: Winn-Worth Betco delivers portable photo boxes

Winn-Worth Betco executive director Melissa Michaelis, in partnership with America’s SBDC Iowa and NIACC Pappajohn Center, recently delivered portable photo boxes to all Winnebago County communities.

She said in a news release that these photo boxes have been provided to all communities to help businesses get their products online and able to post to www.shopiowa.com, or on their own websites, which will help increase sales.

“We are delighted to announce our tremendous outreach project to distribute portable photo studios all across the state,” said Lisa Shimkat, SBDC State Director. “We have found throughout the pandemic that access to quality photos for websites and e-commerce is essential as businesses are pivoting operations."

The studios, along with training resources, will provide access to any small business in Iowa, including home-based businesses, the release states. The studios will be available at key places in the communities.

“The photo box functions as a full photo studio in a portable box” Michaelis said in the release. “All you need is a camera and an outlet, and you are set to start taking professional photos to post on your website or at www.shopiowa.com.”