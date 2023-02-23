Laura Huisman, Administrator of Mitchell County Public Health and Home Health Care, and Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen were present at the Feb. 21 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide an update for their department.

According to Ketelsen, the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration will come to an end May 11.

Currently, Public Health has a large stock of vaccines held by the State of Iowa, and they will continue to receive the vaccines for free until the State runs out of its supply. Ketelsen said the State is hoping the supply will last through the summer.

“I’d like to see it last a little bit longer, hopefully, but once it runs out we’ll have to start paying for that vaccine,” Ketelsen said.

Ketelsen noted they get reimbursed for that vaccine through insurance companies. They also received additional funds to increase vaccine storage and handling, including cool cubes to transport vaccines and an ultra-cold freezer. She added that once free COVID-19 tests run out, there will be a cost for this service. Many treatments for COVID-19 will be at a cost as well once the emergency ends.

Public Health continues to provide blood pressure checks and education.

One individual took advantage of a CPR class. Ketelsen would like to extend that service, perhaps through a class at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, and perhaps at South Square in St. Ansgar. “CPR does save lives,” she said.

Public Health also works with the Mennonite community, providing services such as vaccinations. There are four households currently involved.

Ketelsen reported one case of hepatitis C, one case of syphilis, one case of gonorrhea and 50 cases of COVID-19 since the last Public Health meeting in February. March 31 will be the last day COVID-19 cases must be reported in Iowa.

The State epidemiologist visited Public Health a few weeks prior. “There were no concerns,” Ketelsen said.

According to Ketelsen, respiratory infections, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, are low for Mitchell County and Iowa.

Public Health performed its community health assessment, which is required every five years. It involves the coordination of priorities and concerns for Mitchell County. Some of the issues mentioned were housing, daycare and broadband access.

Ketelsen highlighted the most concerning, high priority areas of quantitative data from the previous few years, which might be skewed because of pre- and post-COVID-19 pandemic numbers.

“This is a huge report,” Ketelsen said. “Right now what I have is a steering committee made up of individuals from the hospital, social services, and a couple individuals from (the Mitchell County Board of Health). We will figure out what our top priorities are.”

Ketelsen requested members of the Board of Supervisors become involved. The report is due in November.

In other business, Huisman reported bringing in $78,000 in revenue to Mitchell County Public Health and Home Health Care in January.

“I think we’re sitting pretty good on expenses and revenues right now,” said Huisman.

Huisman brought attention to safety concerns for her staff as they enter homes. Occasionally they serve patients with mental health needs. In one incident, a knife was pulled on a worker. Huisman has been working with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, which has provided safety training. Officers are available to accompany nurses and aides into homes. All of her staff now carry mace.

“Hopefully we never have to use it, but they’ll have it and feel protected,” Huisman said.

Huisman noted they are still in in need of a PRN aide and a full-time or part-time nurse. There have been no applicants. As a result, overtime may be required of staff.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 28 new admissions and 23 discharges, with total census of 78.