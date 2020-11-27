Covid-19 halts activities at Forest City, Crystal Lake UMC

For the second time in two weeks, Pastor Les Green of the United Methodists Churches (UMC) in Forest City and Crystal Lake took to the online forum, Zoom, to meet with church leadership and decide upon the cancellation of in-person Sunday church services due to COVID-19.
About two weeks ago, members of the church experienced several exposures to COVID-19 during church meetings and events due to an unknown COVID-19 diagnosis at the time. Church leadership then decided, upon recommendation of the UMC Bishop and Cabinet that oversees the parishes, that it would halt in-person services and activities into December.
On Nov. 19, Pastor Les Green called another Zoom meeting with the church leadership council, which he said consists of church administrative staff and church members appointed by the congregation. They extended the halt of in-person service and activities through January 10, 2021.
The decision was made in light of worsening Covid-19 positivity rates, the crisis faced by area healthcare systems, and out of an abundance of caution and love for neighbors, according to Bishop Laurie Haller and the Appointive Cabinet.
Green said the church leadership took it as a directed mandate this time, not just a recommendation and leadership from both UMC churches unanimously agreed to do its part to help keep its church members and the larger communities safe. The decision was announced the next day on social media and through the churches’ electronic newsletter, which is emailed to church members.
“It is very important to pray about such things,” said Green. “It is also about being responsible, accountable to the community, and caring for each other’s health. The United Methodist Church has a commitment to do no harm.”
The Nov. 20 announcement also cited the Appointive Cabinet Re-entry Team, Extended Cabinet and Communications Team will meet and discuss ways that its Iowa Conference can guide churches in resourcing technology and supporting shifts in ministry and planning from Advent, Christmas, and the Epiphany season.
This will include providing ways to partner together across the Iowa Conference to provide virtual worship, small group opportunities, and resourcing local churches with pastoral care, stewardship planning and connecting with communities during this difficult time.
“We are back now to a more innovative, but exciting way of doing ministry,” said Green. “We may actually reach more people than we did before.” He said that taped church services continue to air on KIOW radio, FM-107.3 at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning and that recorded services have been available on Facebook and YouTube for users to view at their convenience whenever they wish since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
While holding in-person services, the churches had curtailed coffee and snacks fellowship following services, removed seat cushions from pews, increased sanitization processes, practiced social distancing, and strongly recommended mask wearing and made masks available to all participants. Congregational singing was limited and holy communion came in the form of sealed plastic cups and wafers, along with social distancing measures.
“We were in the minority few United Methodist Churches in Iowa that had gone back to in-person services following the initial outbreak last spring,” said Green. “It is a sad thing that we have to do this, but again we feel that we should do no harm and do all the good we can. We sadly accepted the recent directive.”
The two churches will not be holding "in person" worship or study groups over the Advent and Christmas season. They will, however, be offering innovative online worship and study opportunities, making full use of the resources from around the Iowa Conference which will be made available by Conference staff. Pastor Green said more details will be made public soon.
Green encourages church members to find new ways of reaching out to each other so that they can encourage others even more. He said both churches have resolved to do all they can to help one another through these tough and challenging times.
The Forest City UMC has 553 church members on the rolls and Crystal Lake UMC has 95 members.
Pastor Green, choir members, and limited staff assisting with production and providing special music now regularly pre-record audio and video of the local service on Wednesdays. During Thanksgiving week, recordings for KIOW and postings to Facebook and YouTube were fast-tracked to Nov. 24 in lieu of the impending holiday.
"It is the first Sunday of Advent season," said Green. "Each week, there will be a liturgical readings and candle lighting, and responsive with bell and choir. The base of our ministry right now (in light of COVID-19) is our radio broadcast, in addition to Facebook and YouTube."
Green offered a glimpse of how worship services at UMC are being accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first week of the Advent season, which leads up to Christmas, featured a candle-lighting ceremony, prayer, songs of the choir with bell ringers, children's sermon, special music, as well as audio and video recordings of Pastor Green's sermon. Pastor Green typically records the audio for the radio broadcast himself and uploads an online worship service video following each weekly recording session.
Green said that he joins many worshippers who are saddened by in-person worship services and activities being halted. However, he is embracing other means, including the Internet and social media, to help spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He applauds the good work of church and choir members.
Watching or listening to worship services remotely is quite different from active participation in the more traditional Sunday morning "live" services. However, the local UMC is effectively reaching out to so many members of its church family as well as others during the era of COVID-19.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
