Covid-19 halts activities at Forest City, Crystal Lake UMC

“We were in the minority few United Methodist Churches in Iowa that had gone back to in-person services following the initial outbreak last spring,” said Green. “It is a sad thing that we have to do this, but again we feel that we should do no harm and do all the good we can. We sadly accepted the recent directive.”

The two churches will not be holding "in person" worship or study groups over the Advent and Christmas season. They will, however, be offering innovative online worship and study opportunities, making full use of the resources from around the Iowa Conference which will be made available by Conference staff. Pastor Green said more details will be made public soon.

Green encourages church members to find new ways of reaching out to each other so that they can encourage others even more. He said both churches have resolved to do all they can to help one another through these tough and challenging times.

The Forest City UMC has 553 church members on the rolls and Crystal Lake UMC has 95 members.