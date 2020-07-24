COVID-19-conscious programs to get you outdoors

The video will show many of the more common summer wildflowers that people can see here in northern Iowa. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the flowers, where they can be found, and how to identify them, as well as some interesting facts about some of the flowers.

The video will be posted on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s You Tube page, on Aug. 3 so people can watch it whenever they want. The link will also be posted on the Conservation Board’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

For more information about either program, contact Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Do you sometimes wonder what that bright star is that you keep seeing in the nighttime sky? Maybe it’s not even a star at all! To find out what you’re seeing, plan to attend the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Summer Stargazing program at the entrance to Thorpe Park. The program will be held on Saturday evening, August 15th, beginning at 9:15 PM, and will last about 45-60 minutes.