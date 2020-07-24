COVID-19-conscious programs to get you outdoors

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis means that people cannot get together in the usual ways. The Winnebago County Conservation Board has come up with two programs that will get you out-of-doors but keep you safe.
SUMMER WILDFLOWER WALK: The Winnebago County Conservation Board is scheduling a Virtual Summer Wildflower Walk, instead of an in-person walk. The virtual walk will be in the form of a video that will be posted online.
The video will show many of the more common summer wildflowers that people can see here in northern Iowa. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the flowers, where they can be found, and how to identify them, as well as some interesting facts about some of the flowers.
The video will be posted on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s You Tube page, on Aug. 3 so people can watch it whenever they want. The link will also be posted on the Conservation Board’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.
For more information about either program, contact Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
Do you sometimes wonder what that bright star is that you keep seeing in the nighttime sky? Maybe it’s not even a star at all! To find out what you’re seeing, plan to attend the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Summer Stargazing program at the entrance to Thorpe Park. The program will be held on Saturday evening, August 15th, beginning at 9:15 PM, and will last about 45-60 minutes.
Normally, the Summer Stargazing program is held at the Pilot Knob State Park tower. But, due to social distancing requirements this year, the program will be held at the entrance to Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City. During the program, people will learn how to identify some of the more common summer constellations and asterisms, such as Scorpius the Scorpion, Sagittarius the Archer, Lyra the Lyre, Cygnus the Swan (also known as the Northern Cross), Aquilla the Eagle, and the Summer Triangle. Popular year-round constellations, such as the Big and Little Dippers and Cassiopeia, will also be easy to spot. Everyone will also learn about some of the brighter stars, as well. In addition, both Jupiter and Saturn will be shining brightly in the southern sky. And, there may even be a few Perseid Meteors still visible!
The WCCB’s Summer Stargazing program will be free of charge and open to the public. People should bring along lawn chairs, if possible, to facilitate social distancing. Star charts will also be handed out to all participants to take home after the program. In case of cloudy skies, the program will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as the WCCB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB) and the WCCB twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
