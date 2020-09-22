COVID-19 changes how West Hancock school activities will look in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of life, from work to school to leisure activities.
After much discussion at the West Hancock Board of Directors meeting held Monday night in Kanawha, that will be the case for upcoming activities taking place in the district, including homecoming.
The board voted unanimously to change how some of the annual activities will take place, and even canceled the homecoming dance because of fears that social distancing would not be able to be maintained.
West Hancock school superintendent Wayne Kronemann prefaced the conversations by saying Hancock County has a 2.2 percent positivity rate, meaning that only that percentage of people tested in the past 14 days have come back with positive coronavirus results.
So far in Hancock County, there have been 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.
Homecoming activities
West Hancock homecoming activities are scheduled to start on Sept. 27 with the He-man volleyball games – four boys teams vying for the title – and the Powder-puff football games, where four girls teams will be playing for bragging rights.
West Hancock High School Principal Dan Peterson dispelled any concern about too many people attending the Sunday events. The biggest concern was the volleyball matches that occur inside in a smaller space.
"Crowds are very non-existent," Peterson said. "It's mainly just the kids."
The homecoming parade, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 1), was a topic of a lot discussion Monday night, especially knowing that in the past, many people congregate along Main Street and downtown.
That will look different in 2020 due to the pandemic and the construction that has caused downtown detours.
Peterson said that because the detour route for people to get around has to turn at the banks – Farmer's Trust & Savings Bank and First State Bank – and go around Main Street, the parade route would have to be changed.
While no new route was finalized, Peterson said that everyone will be as accommodating as possible.
"If a parade through town is what you guys (the board) want, we will make it work," Peterson said. "We could always do an alternative route that doesn't hit the downtown business areas, which they would like to have happen, but given the situation, I think the community members would rather have the events than not have them."
The homecoming coronation and pep rally will take place at the football field approximately 30 minutes after the parade, which will give people time to get there before the activities begin.
There was discussion that if rain postpones the Thursday activities, the coronation could take place Friday before or during halftime of the football game, which will go on as planned.
Nothing was finalized.
Middle School activities
According to middle school principal Ruth Verbrugge, students will again take part in the float building activities, and the school will have its scheduled pep rally. The weather will determine if the pep rally is held indoors or outdoors.
"We still like to recognize our middle school athletes, so the plan is to have a short pep rally," Verbrugge said. "We felt it was important that the students have some of the homecoming opportunities."
Also discussed was the Choir Concert, which usually includes grades 5-12, but because the high school choir teacher is out, will only be grades 5-8. That made planning a little easier.
Verbrugge said there were a couple of options to look at for the Oct. 22 concert, one being to cancel it, while another was to have each grade's concert take place on a different night.
Board members were adamant that the concert take place, and logistical "nightmares" stopped the talk of having the concerts on separate nights.
"One option is not to have a concert, but that would be unfair to the kids who have been practicing and giving them a purpose for what they have been doing," Verbrugge said.
In the end, the concert, which features 138 performers, will take place at the high school on Oct. 22. Peterson was tasked with looking into having the concerts live-streamed, which could help limit the number of people attending.
School board member Leah Dueutsch believes having the concerts is good for community spirit.
"Knowing how much was canceled last year, I think people would like to have as much normalcy as possible," she said. "And to be able to see their kids perform."
Parent-teacher conferences
Discussion also took place about upcoming parent-teacher conferences. Many of the board members thought there should be in-person conferences, but logistics put a damper on that.
The consensus was that the more people entering the schools, the more opportunity for spreading germs would exist.
In the end, the board voted to have Zoom conferences, with sign-up emails going out to parents shortly.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
