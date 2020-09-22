COVID-19 changes how West Hancock school activities will look in 2020

"Crowds are very non-existent," Peterson said. "It's mainly just the kids."

The homecoming parade, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 1), was a topic of a lot discussion Monday night, especially knowing that in the past, many people congregate along Main Street and downtown.

That will look different in 2020 due to the pandemic and the construction that has caused downtown detours.

Peterson said that because the detour route for people to get around has to turn at the banks – Farmer's Trust & Savings Bank and First State Bank – and go around Main Street, the parade route would have to be changed.

While no new route was finalized, Peterson said that everyone will be as accommodating as possible.

"If a parade through town is what you guys (the board) want, we will make it work," Peterson said. "We could always do an alternative route that doesn't hit the downtown business areas, which they would like to have happen, but given the situation, I think the community members would rather have the events than not have them."

The homecoming coronation and pep rally will take place at the football field approximately 30 minutes after the parade, which will give people time to get there before the activities begin.