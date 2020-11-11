COVID-19 cases rising in Winnebago, Hancock counties

Winnebago and Hancock counties have been seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Andy Buffington, the emergency management coordinator for both counties, is urging residents to take extra precautions to limit virus spread.

"The daily rate of the virus in both counties remains very high," Buffington said. "The number of cases has grown quickly in Hancock County in the last couple of weeks, but we're seeing upward trends with caseloads being so much higher in the entire region."

The 14-day COVID-19 rate is 20.5 percent (650 reported cases) in Winnebago County and 23.2 percent (558 reported cases) in Hancock County. Buffington noted that the number of cases in Winnebago County showed more level activity than Hancock County this week.

Buffington attributes much colder weather a few weeks ago and again just recently, after a temperate week, to increased activity. With people increasingly being forced inside, he recommends that extra precautions be taken to prevent further spread. This includes following CDC recommendations of social distancing by at least six feet from others, disinfecting common surfaces, and wearing masks in public places.