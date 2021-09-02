COVID-19 cases on the rise

“That’s the rough patch, getting people vaccinated to slow the spread,” Ketelsen said. “I just give them the facts, educate them and tell them where to find the proper information. We’re not here to make anyone get it.”

Chances of exposure to the virus are also increasing, as school, sporting events and large gatherings continue. Vaccinations could ensure these public events take place.

“We have to go on with our day-to-day things, but it does worry me about those individuals that aren’t eligible to get the vaccine, even though they want it,” Ketelsen said. “It’s important we take precautions for those under 12 who can’t receive the vaccine at this time.

“I feel that the opportunity’s been there for those over the age of 12. It has me worried for those who are immunocompromised.”

Public Health has also been working closely with the schools across Mitchell County. Ketelsen’s advice to them is to do the best they can. Precautions include hygiene and keeping students in seating charts, the same precautions as the previous schoolyear.