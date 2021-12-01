COVID-19 boosters continue as omicron approaches

The next front in the war on COVID-19 are booster shots, and Mitchell County Public Health has been serving in this new phase of the pandemic.

In Mitchell County, Thanksgiving celebrations and family gatherings went on without a hitch, but with a slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. Throughout the past few months, the number continues to fluctuate. As of Dec. 1, there were 54 active COVID-19 cases. On Oct. 27, active cases stood at 26. On Sept. 2, there were 48 active cases.

After Thanksgiving, cases rose by 13 or 14, as recorded by Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen on Nov. 30. She believes that for the next few weeks the number of positive cases will rise.

“We’ll continue to see it go up and down,” said Ketelsen. “I see individuals who are severely sick, and I see others with few symptoms.”

As always, Ketelsen promotes wearing masks indoors, staying home when sick, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings as standard protocol for slowing the spread of COVID-19. For Ketelsen, slowing the spread also means saving those who do not even have COVID-19.

Across the country, these other victims of the pandemic are hospital patients not positive for the virus. In some instances, there is simply not enough room for emergency care.

“Hospitals are inundated,” Ketelsen said. “Around us, there are no hospitals that take COVID-positive people. They’re sending them a couple hours away just to be hospitalized because there are not enough beds.

“If a patient has an emergency, a heart attack or needs surgery or something, we’re having to turn those away because we don’t have the space, which is unfortunate.”

Just one example of this ripple effect was a 44-year-old man in Kansas who died after waiting three days for an emergency hospital room. According to WESH News, all ICU beds were taken by patients with COVID-19.

The next wave of COVID-19 variant waits off the shores of the United States, and Mitchell County Public Health is preparing for omicron’s worst, hoping for the best. According to The Washington Post, the first case of omicron variant in the United States was reported on Dec. 1.

As well, the fight against the Delta variant has been difficult, and it continues.

Ketelsen said that by all accounts omicron is not in Iowa, and the number of individuals across the world observed with the virus is relatively small.

However, Ketelsen indicates the threat is being taken seriously, as the United States has restricted travel from eight different African nations. Those who are not residents of the United States cannot enter the country.

“It is a variant of concern,” Ketelsen said. “The transmission rate and the severity is being closely monitored.”

According to Ketelsen, the omicron variant has several mutations that causes the virus to bind more tightly to the cell and enter cells faster. There could also be an increased risk of reinfection.

“Hopefully we don’t get it here anytime soon,” she said.

Recent court rulings are also causing alterations in Mitchell County’s strategy. Ketelsen reported that on Nov. 29, a judge determined that COVID-19 cannot be required for Iowa health care workers. It leaves her office preparing for two different contingencies.

“We still need a process in place if they do lift this, if there’s a successful appeal,” she said. “What is our plan, what is our policy for that?”

Ketelsen believes it is any individual’s decision, but with a caveat.

“Have I gotten the vaccine? Yes I have,” she said. “Do I feel it’s protected me and the individuals we’ve take care of? Yes.”

There is no gray area for Ketelsen. It is a choice reinforced by her proximity to patients, she says. Protect the welfare of others, or disregard the safety of the elderly and the immunocompromised, as well as the safety of those without COVID-19, seeking a hospital bed for lifesaving care.

“My parents, my grandparents, my husband’s parents and grandparents,” Ketelsen said. “This is why I take the vaccine.”

A Dec. 1 KCCI News feature stated that one in three care facility workers refuse COVID-19 vaccines. Again, Ketelsen emphasized the ability for these individuals to make their own decisions, but at the same time, she believes it is important that care facility workers are keeping patients healthy.

The booster is available in Mitchell County, recommended for those 18 years or older. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are all available. For Pfizer and Moderna, patients must wait six months after the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive the booster. For the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, a patient must wait two months afterward. As well, a person may elect to take a brand of booster different from their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ketelsen stated that recent studies show Moderna is outperforming the other vaccines in efficacy against the Delta variant.

With seasonal illness, influenza has been mild, the number of patients with RSV has been lower, but Ketelsen is receiving many reports of norovirus.

“It’s not all COVID,” she said.

According to Ketelsen, in the United States, booster vaccinations have begun for all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Public Health has already started administering doses, and it has clinics open by appointment. Those interested in the booster may call Public Health at 641-832-3500.

Ketelsen also encourages the public to get the flu vaccine. It is currently available in Mitchell County. The recipe for mitigating its spread is the same as COVID-19, precautionary measures such as good hand hygiene and staying home if sick.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0