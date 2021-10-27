COVID-19 booster arrives at Public Health

While the Delta variant has reached Mitchell County, there are signs of hope.

Cases of COVID-19 have dropped. Across Iowa, medical professionals prepare for winter and the resurgence of other diseases that can mimic COVID-19, such as influenza, the cold virus and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

“We’re still seeing positive cases, as you would everywhere,” said Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen of COVID-19

The positivity rate, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 15.65 percent in Mitchell County. On Oct. 27, active cases stood at 26. That is a drop from Sept. 2, when there were 48 active cases, several of which were severe and required more hospitalizations than before the Delta variant.

“Things are looking better than they were a couple of weeks ago,” Ketelsen said. “But we’re still seeing new individuals getting it. Every county in Iowa is high transmission except for one.”

According to Ketelsen, in the United States, booster vaccinations have begun for all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Public Health has already started administering doses, and it has clinics open by appointment. Those interested in the booster may call Public Health at 641-832-3500.

Ketelsen also encourages the public to get the flu vaccine. It is currently available in Mitchell County. The recipe for mitigating its spread is the same as COVID-19, precautionary measures such as good hand hygiene and staying home if sick.

There are other viruses that have been suppressed by social distancing, sanitation and masks, and which are now reemerging and spreading quickly in the schools, on the street and in homes.

“RSV has been happening a lot this year,” Ketelsen said. “Normally we don’t see that in adults, but I know there have been adults diagnosed with RSV, which is unusual.”

Ketelsen said she has seen plenty of children with RSV, as well, and they are a vulnerable population.

According to the CDC, “Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than one year of age in the United States.”

COVID-19 can be mistaken for RSV and vice versa, as can the flu and the common cold. It makes the pandemic fight more complex and difficult.

The Delta variant is still a problem. Not only is it more contagious, it is deadlier and makes patients’ symptoms more severe. CNBC reports that is also increases the chances of getting COVID-19, even if an individual is fully vaccinated.

Ketelsen states that while getting a vaccine does not rule out the possibility of coming down with COVID-19, it makes that possibility less likely, and it suppresses coronavirus symptoms, in most instances making the case less severe.

According to Ketelsen, studies show Moderna is outperforming the other vaccines in efficacy against the Delta variant.

Also highly anticipated are pediatric doses of the vaccine. CBS News reported that on Oct. 26, a panel of Food and Drug Administration outside vaccine voters backed Pfizer’s request for a vaccine for children as young as five years old.

“Once we get that vaccine available to all ages, and people have that choice to get vaccinated or not, hopefully we’ll see everything slowing down a little,” Ketelsen said.

Currently, for Pfizer vaccine only, vaccinations may be administered to those 12 years and older.

“We have to go on with our day-to-day things, but it does worry me about those individuals that aren’t eligible to get the vaccine, even though they want it,” Ketelsen said last month. “It’s important we take precautions for those under 12 who can’t receive the vaccine at this time.”

