Courthouse to host active shooter training

Currently, Jacobs is using her personal vehicle, and her drivetrain is not suitable for winter weather. There would be more storage and it could be labeled for its purpose, with ‘Mitchell County’ emblazoned on the outside.

“If you pull into a yard with your own vehicle, people don’t know who you are,” said Supervisor Mark Hendrickson.

“With [the Tahoe] having four-wheel drive, that’s definitely going to help with my departments,” Jacobs said. “Because people do like to put septic tanks in whenever they can. Sometimes that falls in the winter.”

Mayer said Mitchell County Veterans Affairs could also use the Tahoe part time.

The supervisors approved the purchase of the 2015 Chevy Tahoe.

• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated he is still performing interviews for the weed commissioner commission. It has been an intensive process that has lasted for months.

Brumm said he believed Highway striping is now finished.

• Supervisor Jim Wherry indicated he drove to a location which Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk had sent a letter about noxious weeds.

“The owner had mowed almost all of it, it’s been taken care of, so as far as I’m concerned the matter is done,” Wherry said.

