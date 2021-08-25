Courthouse to host active shooter training

At the Mitchell County Supervisors meeting on Aug. 24, the board addressed the possibility of violent intruder training for the courthouse.
“We had been talking earlier this year about ALICE training,” Auditor Rachel Foster said. ALICE is an active shooter training education program. “Rick Bush from Cresco had come here in 2013 or so.”
Foster said Bush would hold a.m. and p.m. training sessions so the courthouse would not need to be closed all day. Bush led employees through different scenarios, including situations that might arise in each office, and how to deal with a potential crisis.
Foster estimated training would cost between $1,000 and $2,000 per day, dependent upon number of participants, plus mileage. Follow-up questions would be of no charge. Doing training in the sheriff’s office and the public health office was also proposed.
The training would be held Oct. 6
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said he had worked with Bush for years, and Bush comes from a military background.
“It’s quality training,” Beaver said. “It opened our eyes. Not from the standpoint that the sky is falling, and next week this is what’s going to happen, but if it does, we can survive the incident. What he brings is well worth the money.”
Beaver offered to negotiate the cost with Bush. “I don’t know if everyone was here in 2013, but we’ve got new people who should be put through it… there is a lot of workplace violence.”
Supervisor Mike Mayer said it would be beneficial for all department heads and staff to attend the training.
The supervisors approved bringing Bush in for violent intruder training.
In other business:
• Beaver also indicated a fundraising motorcycle ride was coming through Mitchell County on Sept. 11. He said there would be around 200 motorcycles driving up the Orchard road and west into Osage.
• There was also a budget time issue Beaver brought to the supervisors’ attention. He said part-time help at the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department were being paid more in comparison to other county departments.
“It appears to be a little higher,” he said. “So I need to keep them somehow, some way. Worker shortages for us are as critical as everyone else.”
Beaver said he had at least 10 part-time employees, including for the jail and for dispatch.
• Amanda Jacobs, the new Mitchell County Environmental Health Sanitarian and Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to announce her department’s interest in the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that the sheriff’s department is retiring and selling.
Currently, Jacobs is using her personal vehicle, and her drivetrain is not suitable for winter weather. There would be more storage and it could be labeled for its purpose, with ‘Mitchell County’ emblazoned on the outside.
“If you pull into a yard with your own vehicle, people don’t know who you are,” said Supervisor Mark Hendrickson.
“With [the Tahoe] having four-wheel drive, that’s definitely going to help with my departments,” Jacobs said. “Because people do like to put septic tanks in whenever they can. Sometimes that falls in the winter.”
Mayer said Mitchell County Veterans Affairs could also use the Tahoe part time.
The supervisors approved the purchase of the 2015 Chevy Tahoe.
• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated he is still performing interviews for the weed commissioner commission. It has been an intensive process that has lasted for months.
Brumm said he believed Highway striping is now finished.
• Supervisor Jim Wherry indicated he drove to a location which Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk had sent a letter about noxious weeds.
“The owner had mowed almost all of it, it’s been taken care of, so as far as I’m concerned the matter is done,” Wherry said.
