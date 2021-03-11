Courthouse, communications projects keep Hancock County fiscal year budget tight

“I really think we’ve done our due diligence and staff has done an excellent job of keeping expenditures low with all things considered,” said supervisor Sis Greiman.

Supervisor Chair Gary Rayhons agreed.

“We got the mental health figured out,” Rayhons said. “I’m glad we are going into this knowing exactly where we are headed now.”

There was a brief public hearing in which no public oral comments were provided, with supervisors informed that no written comments or objections to the proposed budget were received.

Supervisors discussed the mental health fund before approving multiple resolutions finalizing the upcoming fiscal year budget.

During discussion, it was noted that another county had recently lowered its budget costs in similar fashion as the State of Iowa would adjust and lower the budget amount later, if the county did not.

Hancock County’s 28E agreement with CICS for mental health services is anticipated to be a mere formality, which will be completed by the end of March or in early April.