Courthouse, communications projects keep Hancock County fiscal year budget tight

A decision by the Hancock County Supervisors to lower costs associated with mental health and disability services was the last piece of the puzzle to finalize and approve the county’s fiscal year budget on March 8.
A budget adjustment for county mental health services will benefit county taxpayers.
Having signed off on joining Central Iowa Community Services (CICS) region for the county’s mental health services the week prior, the only change made to the county budget noticed and published on Feb. 23 and 24 was a reduction in the county mental health and disability fund levy. It was reduced from 0.30469 to 0.19297, or more than 11 cents less per $1,000 valuation for property tax purposes.
This includes a reduction in the mental health, intellectual disability, and developmental disabilities service expenditures amount, from $318,900 to $201,970.
Supervisors noted the taxpayer benefits of the move to the CICS region for mental health services while at the same time feeling it should be a good fit for improving mental health and disability services to the county’s clients.
The county budget that Supervisors approved includes total revenues of more than $15.7 million and total expenditures of approximately $17.4 million. Total revenues and expenditures for the current fiscal year ending June 30 are estimated at $14.59 million and $16.18 million, respectively.
“I really think we’ve done our due diligence and staff has done an excellent job of keeping expenditures low with all things considered,” said supervisor Sis Greiman.
Supervisor Chair Gary Rayhons agreed.
“We got the mental health figured out,” Rayhons said. “I’m glad we are going into this knowing exactly where we are headed now.”
There was a brief public hearing in which no public oral comments were provided, with supervisors informed that no written comments or objections to the proposed budget were received.
Supervisors discussed the mental health fund before approving multiple resolutions finalizing the upcoming fiscal year budget.
During discussion, it was noted that another county had recently lowered its budget costs in similar fashion as the State of Iowa would adjust and lower the budget amount later, if the county did not.
Hancock County’s 28E agreement with CICS for mental health services is anticipated to be a mere formality, which will be completed by the end of March or in early April.
Hancock County's projected fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate is 3.69297 for urban areas and 6.57567 for rural areas. This will be nearly 13 cents less per $1,000 valuation on property taxes for urban residents and about 24 cents less per $1,000 valuation on property taxes for rural residents than the current fiscal year. The fiscal year 2020-21 tax levy rates were set at 3.82055 for urban and 6.82055 for rural residents, per thousand taxable valuation.
Without the March 8 fiscal year 2021-22 budget changes, both urban residents (3.80469 noticed rate) and rural residents (6.68739 noticed rate) could have been on the hook for new tax rates about 11 cents higher, per thousand taxable valuation.
Approximately $5.99 million in revenue will come from property tax levies compared to about $5.95 million during the re-estimated current fiscal year, which is a 1.11 percent increase. That is down from a more than $6.1 million and 2.08 percent property tax revenue increase that was proposed in advance as part of the budget notice that was published.
Repairs and improvements to the Hancock County Courthouse and grounds, as well as a communications infrastructure project are listed as the most significant reasons for the slight budget increase.
Supervisors approved a resolution declaring committed funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget that addressed the courthouse repairs and improvements.
Specifically, the Board declared $525,000 from the general basic fund as committed monies for the maintenance, repairs, and improvement of the courthouse, courthouse security, replacement of the Annex building, and undertaking a communications infrastructure project.
The breakdown includes $225,000 for maintenance, repairs, and improvement of the courthouse for 1-3 years, $30,000 for courthouse security for 1-5 years, $20,000 for replacement of the Annex building for 1-5 years, and $250,000 for the communications infrastructure project for 2-5 years.
Supervisors also approved a resolution approving the Jan. 7 salary recommendations of the Hancock County Compensation Board for county elected officials as part of the next fiscal year’s budget. Four percent salary increases were approved for the county attorney, recorder, sheriff, supervisors, and treasurer. A five percent increase was approved for the county auditor under this resolution.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.