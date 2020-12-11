County officials discuss coronavirus employee leave issues

A complaint received by county attorney Mark Walk concerning a county resident that had several unlicensed vehicles and considerable amount of trash on their property was discussed during the Dec. 8 Mitchell County Supervisor Meeting.
Walk said that preliminary findings indicated the resident may be in violation of both Zoning and Vehicle with No License ordinances and advised the board to follow previous actions for such violations, where the county sends the resident a letter allowing them 30 days to comply with the law.
The board voted to have Walk send a letter to the property owner, giving him 30 days to take care of the issues, before any legal action will be taken.
In other business:
• County Engineer Rich Brumm discussed with the board the issue of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which was passed in March after the coronavirus outbreak.
The act requires that employers allow up to 80 hours of leave when health issues with the virus take place. The FFCRA allows employees the opportunity to keep their personal sick leave hours intact. Citing that he is a paid county employee and not an elected official, Brumm asked the board to establish a policy for his department.
Payroll clerk Lindsay Uhlenhopp added to the conversation saying, “The policy needs to be consistent across the county, and we need to have communications about it.”
She stated that it is essential for her to know how to properly record leave hours that are taken for coronavirus issues.
Another question Brumm brought to the board was whether they would apply FFCRA to secondary road workers who are classified as “essential workers.”
His concern is a scenario where a snowstorm comes and several in his department may be under quarantine, but have no virus symptoms. Since these workers would be plowing snow and completely isolated from the rest of the workforce, he asked if he could require those workers to come in because of a snow emergency.
After much discussion the board decided to look further into the matter, and placed the county’s coronavirus policy on next week’s agenda.
• The Board approved the 2021 holiday schedule for county employees. During the discussion, supervisor Stan Walk said he had always been in favor of removing Presidents Day as an official county holiday and replacing the day with a floating holiday for county employees.
He stated that most businesses are open during Presidents Day and he felt the courthouse should be open as well. Walk later opposed the holiday schedule because of leaving Presidents Day on the 2021 schedule, but the two remaining supervisor voted to approve the 2021 holiday schedule.
• During her meetings attended report, supervisor Barb Francis said that it has been found that cyber safety of government employees working from home has become a major concern, because personal computers have less cyber safety than government computers.
• The Auditor’s Office reports the courthouse will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1, 2021.
