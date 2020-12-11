County officials discuss coronavirus employee leave issues

She stated that it is essential for her to know how to properly record leave hours that are taken for coronavirus issues.

Another question Brumm brought to the board was whether they would apply FFCRA to secondary road workers who are classified as “essential workers.”

His concern is a scenario where a snowstorm comes and several in his department may be under quarantine, but have no virus symptoms. Since these workers would be plowing snow and completely isolated from the rest of the workforce, he asked if he could require those workers to come in because of a snow emergency.

After much discussion the board decided to look further into the matter, and placed the county’s coronavirus policy on next week’s agenda.

• The Board approved the 2021 holiday schedule for county employees. During the discussion, supervisor Stan Walk said he had always been in favor of removing Presidents Day as an official county holiday and replacing the day with a floating holiday for county employees.

He stated that most businesses are open during Presidents Day and he felt the courthouse should be open as well. Walk later opposed the holiday schedule because of leaving Presidents Day on the 2021 schedule, but the two remaining supervisor voted to approve the 2021 holiday schedule.