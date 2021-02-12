County mulls Osage maintenance garage

“Also, if we hit that $100,000 threshold, you’ve got to go with the bid process,” supervisor Steve Smolik said.

Hartogh and the board said they would prefer to have local contractors.

The beginning could be modest, but a rudimentary bathroom, minimal insulation and electricity could either be added or be part of the initial project. Details about the process still need to be hammered out.

“We would just keep adding to it every year,” Smolik said of the initial plans.

Hartogh suggested bringing in other departments at a future meeting to discuss the benefits of the maintenance garage for each of them.

“We’re trying to put up a building that is economical yet efficient,” Smolik said, adding he was initially concerned about the price tag and would like to continue to explore finding the best deal.

No action was taken on the proposed maintenance garage.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0