County mulls Osage maintenance garage

Supervisors continue to debate building a Mitchell County Courthouse maintenance garage in Osage.
At its Feb. 9 meeting, courthouse custodian David Hartogh was present to discuss the proposal with the board.
“It’s pretty simple,” Hartogh said of one design. “Four walls. It looks big.”
In the past, exposure to elements has caused water damage to Emergency Management trailers, which Hartogh said justifies higher sidewalls.
“It’s kind of a preparedness thing," he said. "There was some thought put into this. It’s not just my department that has needs.”
Supervisor Mike Mayer indicated he attended a Mitchell County Public Health meeting, and that they are currently renting two storage units.
“The fire hall could go in there,” Mayer said, tossing around ideas.
Hartogh indicated the building would not need to take up the entire lot, depending on preference for the garage's size.
“It is going to crowd the motorcycle test area a little bit,” he said. “It’s all very much subject to change.”
Supervisor Jim Wherry believes that since Public Health is involved, Mitchell County might be able to use money from the CARES Act, which is intended to provide COVID-19 relief funds.
“Also, if we hit that $100,000 threshold, you’ve got to go with the bid process,” supervisor Steve Smolik said.
Hartogh and the board said they would prefer to have local contractors.
The beginning could be modest, but a rudimentary bathroom, minimal insulation and electricity could either be added or be part of the initial project. Details about the process still need to be hammered out.
“We would just keep adding to it every year,” Smolik said of the initial plans.
Hartogh suggested bringing in other departments at a future meeting to discuss the benefits of the maintenance garage for each of them.
“We’re trying to put up a building that is economical yet efficient,” Smolik said, adding he was initially concerned about the price tag and would like to continue to explore finding the best deal.
No action was taken on the proposed maintenance garage.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.