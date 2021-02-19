County joins Shell Rock River Watershed

Mitchell County is now a part of the Shell Rock Watershed.

At the Feb. 16 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, discussion continued about joining the Shell Rock River Watershed.

Beforehand, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk had spoken with Cody Smith, a policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs.

“Their goal is to meet with farmers, meet with members of the community to try to find ways, for the lack of a better word, clean up the watershed so there’s not so much filth and things like that.” Walk said. “Other than the time involved, there’s really not a whole lot of downside to it. It’s just whether one supervisor says yeah, I’d like to [represent Mitchell County].”

Supervisor Steve Smolik said that Walk’s opinion was exactly what he wanted on the issue.

“What I was questioning about was the fact that, with there being only that small, minute little portion of a handful of miles that flows from Mitchell County toward the Shell Rock Watershed, if it was really something we needed to put the time towards, I guess was my thought,” Smolik said.