County home to play its final note

The Mitchell County Home is a remnant of a bygone era, one where those is need found meaning working the fields. Soon, it will be buried where it once stood.
While the brick structure was built in 1957 north of Osage, the county poor farm’s history stretches long before that. Both the care facility and its residents have gone by many names, including "family" and "home."
Thousands have passed through the front door in the farm’s almost 150-year history. In 2021, it will play its final note.
Fern Weber
Fern Weber served the county home from 1988 to 2009. In the beginning, she was a CMA on the night shift, gradually working her way up to assistant administrator.
It is difficult for her to recall any bad memories.
“They had a wonderful life there,” Weber said of the residents. “I always described it as a big boarding house. Everyone knew everybody else. We ate meals together, went on outings together, went shopping together. They were well taken care of. They were happy. It was just a big family.”
While she knows it is progress to move on from a building riddled with asbestos, Weber will be sad to watch the county care facility demolished. It was a home in the truest sense of the word.
During her tenure, the residents had to be under one of two classifications, MI or MR, for mentally ill or mentally retarded. Weber did not care for such designations or for any label. The residents also needed to be under a doctor’s care with access to a psychiatrist. The home always provided for their needs.
They woke at the same time in this village and ate breakfast together. They attended chapel. Weber and other workers organized them into singing groups.
It was an active lifestyle. The workers gathered the residents together for a trip to the Story City Carousel. These outings are some of her fondest memories. There were dances. They drove to Clear Lake for a private cruise on the Lady of the Lake, which paddled them across the water.
Some would live in this oasis until they were elderly. It was always difficult for Weber and the county home family when a resident died.
Members of this family still call Weber on the telephone. It is like hearing from a long lost relative.
The residents tended a garden until state regulations shut that down. Before that, there were cattle, crops to be planted and hay to be put up. The tenants farmed. The fact they could no longer have even a garden was a sign of things to come.
“Many surrounding farmers would bring vegetables in from their gardens and shared with us,” Weber said. “They were all very understanding and friendly.”
Betty McCarthy
Betty McCarthy is well versed in the county home’s history. She is also a veteran in its service.
One year after it become a state, in 1847 Iowa passed the Poor Law to establish a system of farms for dependents. It began a long, evolving process. Several decades later in Mitchell County, 72 acres of fertile land were purchased for $26 an acre. The frame of the county home was constructed the following year, in 1873, along with outbuildings, all for $4,000.
The poor farm opened on New Year’s Day of 1874, nine years after the end of the Civil War.
“It was said then that it could support 20 paupers who had no place to live and no family to support them,” McCarthy said.
In the beginning, they were called inmates – feeble minded or mentally ill, some simply poor. In September of 1883, there were seven inmates, four men and three women. They farmed the land for room and board.
When the original wooden county home was torn down, a neighbor used the lumber to build his farmhouse.
The new building went up in 1957, meant to house 42 residents. There were dormitories for both the men and the women.
“They were almost stacked,” McCarthy said. “Their beds were so close together. Each private room was to house two people. It was not a good situation.”
McCarthy said that when she served as a Mitchell County Supervisor, long-term care facilities in Iowa were displeased with the existence of county homes.
“They felt the county care facilities were able to house residents they should’ve been able to have,” she said. “They demanded the legislature and the Department of Human Health make county homes follow the same restrictions as nursing homes, in terms of cubic feet in a room.”
After that, the county care facility dropped its maximum capacity to 28 residents, McCarthy said. Eventually the home was licensed for only 16 residents.
In 1971, McCarthy became part of its history. On a visit, noticing the unkempt state of the women’s hair, McCarthy asked the administrator if anyone did the residents’ hair. The answer was no. At that time, there were around 18 women.
McCarthy took on this chore herself. She began visiting the Mitchell County Home as a cosmetologist.
“I would give permanents, and they all wanted one on the same day,” she said. “My hands were raw when I’d leave that place.”
Every Christmas morning, McCarthy went to the county home to watch the residents open gifts. It became one of her Holiday traditions.
Lanita Koster
In her lifetime, McCarthy has visited every county in Iowa. On occasion, she crossed paths with a county farm that did not pass muster. From the mouths of some administrators, she heard descriptions of mental and physical abuse.
“‘Oh, well, my husband gave him the back of his hand,’” a woman said to McCarthy.
One county home McCarthy visited, in her opinion, provided its guests with a chilling silence.
“The residents were told not to speak unless spoken to,” she said, thinking little of an administrator wielding a sense of power over them and treating residents like children.
One of this other county’s supervisors added, “Do you see how they behave themselves?”
Some of the residents were struggling with drug addiction. Some were mentally ill. A resident at the Mitchell County Home for a substance abuse issue still calls McCarthy almost every day.
One man, she recalls, had a mental breakdown before moving in to the county home. He was also a skilled pianist trained at the Chicago Conservatory of Music. Eventually he began playing the piano for a church.
Lanita Koster was administrator at that time.
“She encouraged residents to do activities like that,” McCarthy said. “She was an exceptional person who had a gift of understanding, compassion and listening. She really encouraged the pianist to come out of his shell.”
The home died slowly of attrition. Eventually, a law was passed where the county could not make residents work without paying them. When McCarthy was a supervisor, the land was rented out on shares.
“They used to milk there,” McCarthy said, listing only a few of the tenant’s duties. “It was a farm operation. They had chickens and sold the eggs.”
Regulations took those chores away.
When the county care facility closed, it broke up a family.
“It was sad when the people had to leave there, because it was their home for many years,” Weber said.
“They were all my friends,” McCarthy added. “I loved them.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.