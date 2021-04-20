County home to play its final note

During her tenure, the residents had to be under one of two classifications, MI or MR, for mentally ill or mentally retarded. Weber did not care for such designations or for any label. The residents also needed to be under a doctor’s care with access to a psychiatrist. The home always provided for their needs.

They woke at the same time in this village and ate breakfast together. They attended chapel. Weber and other workers organized them into singing groups.

It was an active lifestyle. The workers gathered the residents together for a trip to the Story City Carousel. These outings are some of her fondest memories. There were dances. They drove to Clear Lake for a private cruise on the Lady of the Lake, which paddled them across the water.

Some would live in this oasis until they were elderly. It was always difficult for Weber and the county home family when a resident died.

Members of this family still call Weber on the telephone. It is like hearing from a long lost relative.

The residents tended a garden until state regulations shut that down. Before that, there were cattle, crops to be planted and hay to be put up. The tenants farmed. The fact they could no longer have even a garden was a sign of things to come.