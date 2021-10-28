County finds new avenue on nuisance property

There has been a new development in the Russ Kephart property issue.

At the Oct. 25 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk notified the board that Kephart is no longer living at his New Haven home, which had previously been ruled a nuisance.

It has brought about a new possibility for the county to pursue.

“(I)t would actually be a civil lawsuit suing Russ Kephart… saying that the property’s abandoned, that it’s not in compliance with zoning regulation,” Walk said. “It’s a nuisance, it’s a hazard. If the court makes that determination and agrees with us, then they will award the title to the property to the county right now. We don’t have to wait.”

This would require a ruling by a judge.

“We’ve been waiting for a judge’s ruling for how long on our previous issue,” Supervisor Steve Smolik said. “We might be in that same boat again, then.”

“We might be, but at least we’re trying to do something,” Walk said.

The supervisors voted to authorize the county attorney to file an action against Kephart under 657A.10B, which is a petition for title to an abandoned property.

Walk stated it might be six months before they receive a ruling, or it could be a year and a half from the file date. Since it is a civil action and not criminal, if he does not file an answer and get an attorney, Kephart defaults, and the ordeal could be over in six to eight weeks. It could go to tax sale before a ruling. Walk added that there are two different issues:

“The magistrate court (filing) puts him in violation of our zoning ordinance 17,” Walk said. “The one in district court that we filed is that his property is a nuisance as defined by Iowa Code 657A… if he was living there, you could not file an action under 657A, but since he’s no longer living there, we need to go ahead and file it.

“They’re related, but they’re not exactly the same.”

In 2020, Walk offered Kephart’s attorney a deal where the county would dismiss all citations if he cleaned the property. Walk was not successful in his attempts to get Kephart to cooperate, and the situation continued to deteriorate. COVID-19 delayed court proceedings.

Around a decade ago, the county had a junker clean up the property. In the fall of 2019, the county cleaned up the property itself, which cost almost $20,000.

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported that Kephart was issued an additional criminal citation the day before the supervisors meeting for violating the zoning ordinance.

“He’ll have to appear for that one and answer that charge,” Beaver said.

In other business, Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster reminded the board that on May 8, 2018 the board voted to pay $150,000 out of the general fund to the community daycare

“It was never added, and I believe that was pretty controversial,” Foster said. “So long story short, I’m going to be de-certifying $150,000 from TIF, because it’s not in the urban renewal plan. I’m just trying to clean up the certification.”

Foster reported setting up sexual harassment training for Mitchell County employees.

She also proposed to the supervisors that they held their next meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday instead of Tuesday, in order to free up the boardroom during Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The supervisors approved the change.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

