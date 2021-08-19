County Fair and State Fair exhibits and shows

Second through Third Grade: Brailee Eastman, Josie Fox, Taryn Goergen, Paxton Hungerford, Maycie Jones, McKenna Kuper, Devin Offen, Caleb Rachut, Abby Rice, Lane Smith, Halle Voight.

Scott Niess, of Osage, was the judge for this event.

Mitchell County 4-H Members Exhibit at the Iowa State Fair

Mitchell County 4-H members exhibits were on display in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair this month. More than 3,800 exhibits were displayed this year, showcasing excellence in project area learning by 4-H members across the state of Iowa.

Divisions young people may exhibit in include agriculture and natural resources, creative arts, family and consumer sciences, personal development, and science, mechanics and engineering.

“Each exhibit is an outgrowth of year-long project area work done by the 4-H member,” explains Mitchell Hoyer, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth development program specialist. “The exhibits display at the Iowa State Fair is a celebration of the educational and personal accomplishments of our Iowa 4-H members. It is a way for our members to share what they’ve learned with the public.”