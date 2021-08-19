County Fair and State Fair exhibits and shows

Additional Mitchell County Fair results:
Communications at Mitchell County Fair
4-H Educational Presentations and Working Exhibits were presented and judged on Aug. 7 at the Cedar River Complex Events Center on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Roxanne Johnson of Charles City judged the 4-H’ers.
Blue ribbon for her educational presentation went to Kayelea Parks of the Osage High Towers. Kayelea gave a presentation on coding.
Working exhibit chosen to advance to the Iowa State Fair was by Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork, both of St. Ansgar Believers. They presented a working exhibit on positivity rocks.
Blue ribbons for their working exhibit went to Ally Aschenbrenner and Bailey Hemann, both of Osage Warhawks. They presented a working exhibit on popsicle stick turtles.
Pig Challenge
New in 2021 to the Mitchell County Fair was the chance for youth to participate in the Pig Challenge.
Youth in this program were selected and provided a piglet at random during the 2021 swine weigh-in held in April. Piglets were provided by Meitner Show Pigs.
The Pig Challenge is meant to encourage participation in a market animal project and educate youth about the origin of their food through a livestock project. Pigs in the Pig Challenge were donated to local food banks after the fair.
Youth were responsible for attending three educational workshops organized by Mitchell County Extension Staff, completing a record book, writing to sponsors during the project year, and completing an interview about their project at the county fair.
Animals were donated by local growers. Sponsorship paid for the purchase of the pig at the conclusion of fair and covered the cost of processing. Sponsors in 2021 were Riverside Feeds, of Riceville; North Iowa Boar Stud, of Riceville; and St. Ansgar Mills, of St. Ansgar.
Three youth were chosen to participate in this opportunity. Aubree Kofoot of St. Ansgar Believers, placed first; Olivia DeMaris of St. Ansgar Believers, placed second; and Garrett Elgin of West Cedar Sunbeams, placed third.
Bucket Bottle Calves
On Aug. 8, 25 youth participated in the Bucket Bottle Calf Show at the Mitchell County Fair. The purpose of this class is to design a cattle project to fit the physical size and maturity level of younger youth. Pre-4-H and Junior 4-H members get a fun project and exposure to the caring and showing of livestock.
Each entry received a participation ribbon. Youth who entered calves were: Kindergarten – First Grade: Kinsley Barker, Maddie Barker, Waylon Bill, Lane Brown, Brooks Clark, Korah Fossey, Mabel Goergen, Kade Herrick, Harper Huisman, Hayden Huisman, Olin Hungerford, Caroline Norby, Jolie Voight, and Braxton Vroom.
Second through Third Grade: Brailee Eastman, Josie Fox, Taryn Goergen, Paxton Hungerford, Maycie Jones, McKenna Kuper, Devin Offen, Caleb Rachut, Abby Rice, Lane Smith, Halle Voight.
Scott Niess, of Osage, was the judge for this event.
Mitchell County 4-H Members Exhibit at the Iowa State Fair
Mitchell County 4-H members exhibits were on display in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair this month. More than 3,800 exhibits were displayed this year, showcasing excellence in project area learning by 4-H members across the state of Iowa.
Divisions young people may exhibit in include agriculture and natural resources, creative arts, family and consumer sciences, personal development, and science, mechanics and engineering.
“Each exhibit is an outgrowth of year-long project area work done by the 4-H member,” explains Mitchell Hoyer, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth development program specialist. “The exhibits display at the Iowa State Fair is a celebration of the educational and personal accomplishments of our Iowa 4-H members. It is a way for our members to share what they’ve learned with the public.”
"During the 4-H program year, members set goals for themselves, and their exhibits receive placings based on how well they’ve met their goals and on the evaluation standards for each class,” said Olivia Logue, 4-H and County Youth Coordinator, at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office. “We're pleased to announce that these Mitchell 4-H members have received special recognition for their hard work by having their exhibits on display at the Iowa State Fair.”
Mitchell County State Fair Exhibitors
Alexis Kolbet, Osage High Towers, Animal Science, Box Incubator, Blue; Trace Huisman, Stacyville Shooting Stars, Animal Science, Fans, Red; Olivia DeMaris, St. Ansgar Believers, Photography, Sunset, Red; Raiden Kuntz, Osage Warhawks, Photography, Tree, Blue; Victoria Schwarting, Osage Warhawks, Photography, Arch Rock, Blue; Liam Schafer, Rocky Ramblers, Photography, Waterfall, Blue; Allison Schallock, Washington Warriors, Photography, Lake View, Blue; Tyler Sprung, Jenkins Sunshine, Photography, Cardinal, Red; Natalie Bork, St. Ansgar Believers, Photography, Raccoon, Blue; Anna Peterson, Rocky Ramblers, Digital Photography, Flower, Blue; Ethan Peterson, Rocky Ramblers, Digital Photography, Concrete Dam, Red; Kendra Steiert, Osage High Towers, Visual Arts, Pour Paint Art, Red; Allison Schallock, Washington Warriors, Visual Arts, Clay Box, Blue; Natalie Bork, St. Ansgar Believers, Visual Arts, Metal Art, Blue; Sophia Ketelsen, West Lincoln Blues, Clothing and Fashion-Constructed/Sewn, Floral Dress, Blue; Lauren Bork, St. Ansgar Believers, Food & Nutrition, Chocolate Bundt Cake, Red; Abby Rachut, Rocky Ramblers, Food & Nutrition, Angel Food Cake, Blue; Anna Peterson, Rocky Ramblers, Food & Nutrition, Molasses Cookies, Blue; Ella Taets, West Cedar Sunbeams, Food & Nutrition-Preserved Product, Applesauce, Red; Haydon Marcks, Mitchell County Outlaws, Home Improvement, Wooden Side Table, Blue; Natalie Bork, St. Ansgar Believers, Sewing and Needle Arts, Cloth Elephant, Blue; Lauren Bork, St. Ansgar Believers, Sewing and Needle Arts, Two Season Table Runner, Blue; Zade Schell, Trace Huisman, and Jaxson Vroom, Stacyville Shooting Stars, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Visitation Fall Festival, Blue; Raiden Kuntz, Osage Warhawks, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Poster-Preserving Old Headstones, Red; Raiden Kuntz, Osage Warhawks, Communication Poster, Quest to Be Your Best, Seal of Excellence; Logan Gerdts, Osage Warhawks, Welding, Vice Stand, Blue; Jaxson Vroom, Stacyville Shooting Stars, Welding, Goat Stand, Blue; Elyse Brown, Osage Warhawks, Woodworking, Epoxy Flag, Blue; Kayelea Parks, Osage High Towers, Science, Engineering, and Technology, Educational Display-Smelting Iron Oxide, Blue.