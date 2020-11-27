County Engineer: New postings for bridge limitations coming

Mitchell County residents will see new signage near bridges spanning the highways and byways of the county.
“The biggest thing that happened last week was our bridge posting south of town,” said county engineer Rich Brumm at the Nov. 24 Mitchell County Supervisor Board meeting.
He was referring to the recent weight limit posting on the bridge south of Osage on T-38 that spans the Cedar River. Brumm said the new posting now limits type four trucks to a 30 ton limit.
Brumm stated that after the inspection it was discovered that some of the original beams that were placed in the bridge were not recommended to carry the heavier loads that have been going over it.
He added that other bridges in the county were also inspected and some of those bridges will have new postings as well.
“We are working to get these postings changed. With these postings I am trying to get the most life out of these bridges,” said Brumm.
He stated that the new weight restrictions might force a situation where some bridges might be labeled one-lane truck bridges. He also added the new weight restriction may cause construction companies and other type four special haul vehicles to seek alternate routing to bypass posted bridges, but currently he is working with a consulting firm looking into solutions on how to keep traffic flowing over the existing bridges.
Brumm said that current inspections and new loaded rating guidelines have been mandated by the federal government.
In other business:
• Sheriff Greg Beaver informed the Board that the newly purchased laptops are now installed and operational in the county deputies’ vehicles. He expects to receive a grant from the State E-911 Fund for half the purchase cost of a little over $61,100. He said his department will be taking the other half of the funding for the laptops from the Board and Room Fund that the county accumulates from money paid by prisoners while incarcerated.
• Mitchell County Conservation Director Adam Shirley came to the Board requesting approval to resubmit an application for a grant from the DNR. He stated that there is an estimated $300,000 of grant money for the whole state, and he will be applying for $100,000 for the purchase of Pitzen Prairie, which is two plots of land totaling 212 acres located just east and northeast of Stacyville. If the grant is approved Shirley says the land, which is currently valued at $996,000, will mainly be paid for with CRP payments, and Conservation Funding. If purchased, the land will be used for wildlife, water quality, hunting, fishing, and other types of outdoor recreation.
• Both the Annual FY 2019-2020 Urban Renewal Report, and the Annual Tax Increment Indebtedness Certification was also approved by the Board.
