County Engineer: New postings for bridge limitations coming

Mitchell County residents will see new signage near bridges spanning the highways and byways of the county.

“The biggest thing that happened last week was our bridge posting south of town,” said county engineer Rich Brumm at the Nov. 24 Mitchell County Supervisor Board meeting.

He was referring to the recent weight limit posting on the bridge south of Osage on T-38 that spans the Cedar River. Brumm said the new posting now limits type four trucks to a 30 ton limit.

Brumm stated that after the inspection it was discovered that some of the original beams that were placed in the bridge were not recommended to carry the heavier loads that have been going over it.

He added that other bridges in the county were also inspected and some of those bridges will have new postings as well.

“We are working to get these postings changed. With these postings I am trying to get the most life out of these bridges,” said Brumm.