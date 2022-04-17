County Engineer deals with downed website

At the April 12 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported he had intended to present the Iowa DOT budget and construction plan that day for approval, but the Iowa County Engineers website went down the previous week and is still not back online.

“None of the county engineers can access their information,” Brumm said. “I’m guessing it’s a pretty severe thing. Everyone was waiting to do their final tune-ups this week and it went down. We will be in violation of the Code of Iowa. However, the situation is not really in our control, so they’ll make adjustments and we won’t have to worry about that.”

According to Brumm, following Iowa Code, the budget needed to be submitted by April 15.

As well, after months of discussion, the Board of Supervisors came to a decision concerning the bridge on Highway 105.

A quote for six-month, temporary, one-lane traffic control signals was for $55,500, according to Brumm. Beyond six months, it would cost $6,500 per month for a total cost of around $94,500.

“I didn’t know how long everything will last, but I assumed a year on some things,” Brumm said of traffic control for the bridge.

Brumm believes there is enough in his budget for a complete bridge replacement, which remained his preference over a temporary repair. It is a substantial project, and he speculated if the cost was over budget, the Iowa DOT might allow for the overage.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should also provide funds for road projects.

“We don’t know yet either what the federal bill is doing to our funding, because it’s supposed to increase it, but they haven’t given us those numbers yet,” Brumm said. “Which is why I think we’re probably in better shape, it’s just we have a longer timeline for it. But we can’t let that bridge sit there forever.”

The Board of Supervisors voted to approve replacement of the bridge on Highway 105 for an estimated figure of $860,000 to $1.06 million. That is roughly equivalent to a cost per year of between $11,400 and $14,220 for 75 years, which is the projected life cycle of the bridge.

Brumm reported that crews would be pouring the guardrail for the bridge on Balsam Avenue the week of the Board of Supervisors meeting. He added that the subcontractor is eager to construct the approaches.

Brumm also said the Absolute Energy ethanol plant would like to put in another driveway, and there are concerns about heavy traffic on the adjoining road.

“That road isn’t in any five-year plan to do anything with,” he said. “But it’s not getting any better. I’m going to meet with their subcontractor who’s doing the driveway and just get a quote for what it’d cost to replace the lane of traffic from (Highway) 218 to the facility, or at least from the railroad tracks.”

• In other business, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported that his department plans to buy a pickup for 2023.

Beaver is also concerned about inflation, which according to ABC News has hit a 40-year high of 8.5%. He said this will affect food, fuel and all financial aspects of law enforcement.

“My budget didn’t increase by 8.5% for next year,” Beaver said. “We’ll see how that plays out come next summer.”

• Mitchell County Supervisor Jim Wherry said all cities in the county including Stacyville, Riceville, St. Ansgar and Osage have county abatements for new construction for residential and commercial properties.

“It’s something I’d like to have for the entire county,” Wherry said. He indicated that North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) composes plans for cities. “If this is something the board decided to do, NIACOG would have to write up a plan.”

Wherry indicated he would invite a representative of NIACOG to explain the process to the Board of Supervisors.

Wherry also indicated he would attend the Mitchell County Jail and Sheriff’s Office HVAC project’s preconstruction meeting, which will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the Mitchell County Courthouse. The HVAC project is being funded through COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Board of Supervisors had accepted a bid of $1,885,695.28 for the HVAC project from Casper Plumbing and Heating of Decorah.

• The Board of Supervisors approved a letter of support for potential funding of a proposed Osage Municipal Utilities broadband project in Orchard. If allotted, United States Congresswoman Ashley Hinson plans to put federal funding into her district, which would include the potential broadband project.

“It’s not Mitchell County money,” Wherry said.

The letter states that both small businesses and large companies in the region struggle with a limited supply of workers, and that broadband connectivity is a barrier to job growth in the county. As well, it states that all Mitchell County school districts have expressed the need for adequate broadband service.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a letter of support for another project under Hinson’s plan, which would be for improvements to Riceville’s wastewater treatment facility.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

