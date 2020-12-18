County considering Kirkwood Avenue paving contingencies

The county is considering contingencies for the paving of Kirkwood Avenue.

That was one of the many discussions from the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting last week.

Funding could be an issue.

The three-year borrowing capacity is $4.6 million. The estimate for the paving of Kirkwood is $5.1 million. One option is an April letting of the project until the county has the funding. Engineer Rich Brumm asked what projects the Supervisors would like to start first.

“All the projects we have slated for next year, we’re going to exceed our borrowing capacity in the farm-to-market fund by a substantial amount.” Brumm said of 2021’s completed plans. “It comes down to what we need to do.”

Supervisor Stan Walk stated he wanted all projects completed, as the county’s financial advisor Jeff Heil had told him the county is in excellent shape financially.

“We have right now the availability to utilize at least $5 million of TIF monies,” Walk said. “I would say $3 million could be going to your road projects. Another million and a half to housing. Another half a million to County Conservation to help purchase the land up there in the Stacyville area."