County budget limits paint and rock

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 20, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated he was preparing to send out quotes for roadway striping.
As well, crews continue to maintain gravel roads. The cost of paint and rock will determine how much they can do this year.
Brumm indicated that because of the freezing episode in Texas earlier this spring, the components of paint are three times as expensive as last year.
“In our paint quote we’re sending out for roadway striping, we’re putting in a disclaimer,” Brumm said. “Depending on how prices come in, we may adjust our length of paint depending on what the budget can take.”
Brumm moved discussion to the gravel schedule. He said the county would attempt to provide rock runs information by next week, adding that the southeast section of the county still has softer soil.
“It seems to be rougher roads,” he said. “Where the roads seem to be holding up better, they’re going to switch everything back to our one-inch aggregate.”
The county’s road bases are relatively shallow, and therefore when crews cut, it will not be as deep. They are working on the roads every day. Brumm estimated that in the previous two weeks, they have deposited $20,000 of rock while spotting.
Brumm has researched what other counties are already using, which he says is similar to within 5 percent of Mitchell County’s gradation. Based on this research, he does not believe his crew needs to change much.
Cerro Gordo County showed Brumm a gradation that because of frost a few years ago was 1.5 inches, and they have since moved to a one-inch aggregate on softer rock.
The 1.125 inch gradation has presented Mitchell County with problems when there is a lack of moisture.
“We’ve had some trouble with the public calling in, getting tires popped,” Brumm said. “Right now it’s so dry out there.”
Like with roadway striping, there is a limit to the rock runs based on the budget, which in turn is based on more than just one year. Brumm gave the example of needing to put down three inches per year – at that rate it would take almost 18 years to cycle back through all of Mitchell County’s roads.
Wider roads stretch the budget even thinner.
“We don’t have that kind of time, we don’t have that kind of money,” Brumm said.
Crews put down a maximum of 500 tons of rock per mile on highly traveled roads. Brumm indicated they are not getting 0.5 inches of rock down, and that other counties are similarly handicapped because their budgets cannot cover the expense.
“If you want a good, solid road, we’ve got to put more down,” Brumm said. “But we can’t do that. We can only work with the funds we have. It’s a problem everywhere, not just here.”
