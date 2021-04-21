County budget limits paint and rock

Brumm has researched what other counties are already using, which he says is similar to within 5 percent of Mitchell County’s gradation. Based on this research, he does not believe his crew needs to change much.

Cerro Gordo County showed Brumm a gradation that because of frost a few years ago was 1.5 inches, and they have since moved to a one-inch aggregate on softer rock.

The 1.125 inch gradation has presented Mitchell County with problems when there is a lack of moisture.

“We’ve had some trouble with the public calling in, getting tires popped,” Brumm said. “Right now it’s so dry out there.”

Like with roadway striping, there is a limit to the rock runs based on the budget, which in turn is based on more than just one year. Brumm gave the example of needing to put down three inches per year – at that rate it would take almost 18 years to cycle back through all of Mitchell County’s roads.

Wider roads stretch the budget even thinner.

“We don’t have that kind of time, we don’t have that kind of money,” Brumm said.