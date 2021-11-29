 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Country Thunder Iowa announces performers slated for 2022 in Forest City

  • Updated
  • 0

A list of performers has been announced for 2022 Country Thunder Iowa to be held June 10-12, 2022, at Heritage Park in Forest City.

The lineup is scheduled to include Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Kip Moore, Chris Young, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Sawyer Brown, Travis Tritt, and Kameron Marlowe.

Tickets and camping reservations as well as related information is available at www.countrythunder.com/iowa.

In what was formerly known as the Tree Town music festival, the first annual Country Thunder Iowa event in Forest City was held last year after a year of COVID-19 cancellations in 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News