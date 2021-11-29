Country Thunder Iowa announces performers slated for 2022 in Forest City

A list of performers has been announced for 2022 Country Thunder Iowa to be held June 10-12, 2022, at Heritage Park in Forest City.

The lineup is scheduled to include Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Kip Moore, Chris Young, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Sawyer Brown, Travis Tritt, and Kameron Marlowe.

Tickets and camping reservations as well as related information is available at www.countrythunder.com/iowa.

In what was formerly known as the Tree Town music festival, the first annual Country Thunder Iowa event in Forest City was held last year after a year of COVID-19 cancellations in 2020.

