Council ponders means to keep tabs on mobile food vendors in Forest City

After a lengthy discussion on how to treat unlicensed food trucks and mobile food vendors, the Forest City City Council directed City Attorney Steve Bakke to draft an ordinance for consideration at its May 17 meeting.

Councilman Dan Davis said mobile food vendors are highly regulated by the state, unlike door-to-door sales people. The former police chief said he's talked to several operators who did not think they needed a license at locations including Bomgaars and Hy-Vee.

He said there have been other vendors at the annual Country Thunder music festival who he doubts had licenses. Davis noted the city does not routinely send police to check vendors at events such as Country Thunder or RAGBRAI.

Several council members noted the city owes it to citizens to know who is operating in town. City Clerk Daisy Huffman said mobile vendors must be invited to operate on private property, so a license is not a pass for all venues. She suggested there needs to be additional guidance as to where they can be.

Nancy Hertzer, director of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, said officials would like to see some controls over such operations. Mayor Barney Ruiter suggested the issue could be reviewed by the safety committee.