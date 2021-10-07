Council moves forward with park renovation

The debate continues for and against awarding the contract for the Osage park renovation project.

At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Osage City Council talked about the discrepancy in the cost of the project versus the bid, among other things.

Mayor Steve Cooper said that at the city council’s last meeting, the council felt uneasy about not having a full grasp on financing for the project, which includes a splash pad, an inclusive playground, and new restrooms near the Cedar River Complex.

“I think you’ve all had information emailed to you concerning this, and you’ve all had a little time to digest this,” Cooper said.

Council member Judy Voaklander said she was still uncomfortable with the cost, and wondered why architectural firm Bergland + Cram's original estimate was so different from the contractors' bids.

“I was thinking they should’ve been closer than that,” Voaklander said. “It was a shock to all of us.”

“If you’re going to do it, you want to do it right,” said council member Rick Bodensteiner, adding he also did not know the cost was going to be that substantial.

In the spring, Bergland + Cram had provided an estimate of $850,000 for the projects. Voaklander said the council had been comfortable with that figure.

In August, low bid for the projects came in at around $1.2 million from Henkel Construction. High bid came from The Joseph Company out of Austin, Minnesota, at $1.7 million.

Council member Ross Grafft said that 10 years ago when he was still on the council, the city had debated including a splash pad with the construction of the CRC. Cooper said it was in the original plans. One of the deciding factors in not building the splash pad was the cost.

“If this were a perfect world, they would’ve done it when they put in the CRC, because it would’ve been half the price,” Cooper said.

“Well, here we are 10 years later, and we don’t have it,” Grafft added. “We have to decide as a council how much we want this.”

Grafft compared the splash pad to the water projects in Osage, which he called a need, saying that the park renovation is a want. But he also said most projects end up costing more than originally planned, whether they are public or private.

“It shouldn’t cost that much, but it does,” he said, adding that he does not believe the city should rebid in the spring. “I don’t think we’re going to get a bid better than we did, and I think it’s just going to put it off for another year.”

Bodensteiner agreed with Grafft, and said with the vagaries of the supply chain, it is difficult to forecast whether 2022 would be better. Voaklander said there were many who put off projects because of the inflated costs of 2021.

City Clerk Cathy Penney said that at its last meeting, the council was worried it did not have the resolution in place to borrow money before construction begins. However, there was a similar situation when the contracts were drawn up for the water tower and the sludge tank.

“You’re sitting with a nice nest egg that you can start construction, knowing you have money to pay the contractors until the bonds get issued,” said Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners.

“There’s going to be sticker shock, but there’s sticker shock for everything,” Cooper said. “The other thing you’re going to look at too, if we do not approve this tonight and rebid it in January or February, you’re probably going to see the park being utilized for construction most of the summer. If you approve this tonight, they can get started on it this fall.”

Bodensteiner made the motion to accept the contract for the park renovation project, adding he would not have done so after the previous meeting.

The council approved the measure, with Voaklander voting nay.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

