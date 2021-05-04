Council approves splash pad design

At its meeting May 3, the Osage City Council returned to the subject of a splash pad and inclusive playground proposed near the Cedar River Complex.
At the previous meeting, Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners provided the latest strategy. At the May 3 meeting, Kristy King of Bergland + Cram joined Fiscus to dive into the issue.
Fiscus said a few months ago the city approved Bergland + Cram to take the initial steps to set up plans for both projects. More than two dozen members of the community have been part of the conversations. They broke into two groups, one focusing on the splash pad, the other focusing on the inclusive playground.
The plan to build the splash pad west of the CRC seems to be solidifying as the best, most likely scenario. Various factors such as shade – both from trees and the CRC building – as well as the location of parking and restrooms have come into play.
“It’s the surrounding, periphery things that make it successful,” King said, while describing the splash pad and the playground together as an inclusive campus. The theme would be natural elements such as trees and rocks.
King spoke about a weighty problem from the previous meeting, the fact a resilient surface designed for the handicapped is expensive. King described one possible solution, to keep the square sand area on the south of the playground as sand. Only the north oval would get the new surface.
This would help bring Fiscus’ original estimate for the resilient surface of at least $250,000 down to around $200,000.
King said the committees want the projects to be something that serve people in Osage but also create a regional draw. City Clerk Cathy Penney mentioned the area would be flooded with children during football games.
“This is something people from outside your community will hear about and they’ll want to come,” King said.
Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay said he believed the playground area is the hottest place in Osage. King said that is why they are introducing areas of shade.
“People that talk to me about an inclusive playground, they go to Cedar Falls to an inclusive playground there,” Mayor Steve Cooper said. “And they said people from all over eastern Iowa come to that playground. I think this will be a big plus that’ll bring people to town.”
The Council voted to proceed with the final design.
Tom Madden of engineering firm SEH also was present regarding water projects in Osage. He indicated work is continuing on the new sludge storage tank project’s blower building.
The council approved partial pay certificates for this, along with partial pay certificates and a change order for the new well and water tower contract III for the well house.
The complete list was:
1. Partial pay certificate No. 4 for new sludge storage tank project – contract II – Blower Building.
2. Partial pay certificate No. 5 for new sludge storage tank project – contract II – Blower Building.
3. Partial pay certificate No. 3 for new well and water tower contract III – Well House.
4. Change order No. 2 for new well and water tower contract III – Well House.
5. Partial pay certificate No. 4 for new well and water tower contract III – Well House.
“Now that the foundation is done, the water guys look like they’re going to start stepping in here,” Madden said, “From their conversation, it looks like they want to get the tower erected, trying for this year. Depending on how things go, the painting will probably take place next spring.
“The well guys are also going to be here starting in June.”
