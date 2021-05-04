Council approves splash pad design

At its meeting May 3, the Osage City Council returned to the subject of a splash pad and inclusive playground proposed near the Cedar River Complex.

At the previous meeting, Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners provided the latest strategy. At the May 3 meeting, Kristy King of Bergland + Cram joined Fiscus to dive into the issue.

Fiscus said a few months ago the city approved Bergland + Cram to take the initial steps to set up plans for both projects. More than two dozen members of the community have been part of the conversations. They broke into two groups, one focusing on the splash pad, the other focusing on the inclusive playground.

The plan to build the splash pad west of the CRC seems to be solidifying as the best, most likely scenario. Various factors such as shade – both from trees and the CRC building – as well as the location of parking and restrooms have come into play.

“It’s the surrounding, periphery things that make it successful,” King said, while describing the splash pad and the playground together as an inclusive campus. The theme would be natural elements such as trees and rocks.