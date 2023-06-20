In a June 19 non-unanimous decision, Forest City council members approved of removing a couple of concrete bump-outs in the vicinity of the Bakke and Wilson offices.

“We can try to do two,” Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber said. “The biggest problem will be (having) a saw that goes deep enough.”

Faber said he had received price quotes from La Harv Construction of Forest City, should an outside contractor be needed at some point. The La Harv quote was $3,155 to remove one concrete bump-out and redo the curb, according to Faber.

“We can try one, see where it goes,” Faber said. “We can try two, see where it goes.”

Mayor Ron Holland voiced his support for giving it a try and then gauging the results before making further determinations on other bump-outs in the city’s downtown. He noted that many of them are in pretty bad shape and removing them would help with snow removal.

“I’d like to go ahead and try a couple and see where it goes,” Holland said.

Faber said there are at least 3-4 in town that he’s not really sure about doing. Council Member Dan Davis made the motion to proceed with the initial bump-out removals.

“We’ve got a J Street project that’s out there,” Davis said. “We don’t really have a timeframe on it. The J Street ones we can look at what the design is at that time.”

After having granted interim approval to Sweet Emmylu’s for an outdoor seating area at the June 5 meeting, the council approved downtown parklet agreements with Sweet Emmylu’s and the Green Axe. There were council member concerns that were voiced about a possible need for an additional barrier to protect children in the outdoor space at Emmylu’s. Mayor Ron Holland said the business would be informed of those concerns.

“Maybe some sort of barrier, so they don’t run out in the street,” Holland noted.

City Administrator said that the verbiage of the Green Axe parklet agreement that was also approved is pretty much the same as Paddler’s Tap, as both establishments serve alcohol. However, the initial Green Axe and Emmylu’s parklet agreements are both just for this year, expiring on Dec. 31. So, the council could soon make changes and/or additions as necessary. Emmylu’s does not serve liquor, Huffman noted.

The council approved the third and final readings of ordinances amending the city electric fuel/purchased power adjustment as well as sewer rental rates.

The electric rate change keeps base rates unchanged. It extends the existing electric surcharge for all of fiscal year 2024, but at a reduced rate of $0.005 per kilowatt hour. It has been $0.011 per kilowatt hour.

“This is actually a decrease in our rates,” Huffman said.

“That’s some great news for the public and everyone in town,” said Holland.

The sewer cost based on water usage would increase from $8.00 per 1,000 gallons to $9.00 per 1,000 gallons. The proposed ordinance would increase the base sewer rental fee for municipal water connections from $7.00 to $9.00 per month. The capital equipment reserve charge of $9.00 per month would remain the same. Huffman noted it is the third annual step increase in rates as recommended by the city’s bond attorney for the city’s wastewater plant update project.

Faber provided council members with an update on recycling issues. Faber is the city’s representative and meeting attendee for the Landfill of North Iowa’s recycling committee. Forest City, like a number of municipalities, has been playing a waiting game on what to do with the collection of various recycling products and diverting them to the landfill as garbage in the meantime.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” said Faber, noting it’s a long process that could result in some decisions by October.

“It’s slower than I’d like to see, but something is going to happen,” Faber said.

The council then unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Landfill of North Iowa recycling examination process. It notes that the landfill’s committee is examining options and developing cost-effective, efficient, and forward-thinking solutions for recycling market disruption in the region.

“It’s basically just a letter of support to explore options and determine a solution,” Faber said. Mayor Holland called it a step in the right direction.

Faber also provided an update on the effectiveness of emerald ash borer treatments on trees in city property and right-of-way areas.

“None of the trees I’ve taken down have been due to the treatment,” Faber said. “A couple on the south side are looking questionable.”

“The insecticide is really, really doing a good job,” Faber continued. “I can tell you that it’s working well.”

He noted that some private property owners in town are seeing trees that are completely dead because of the insects. The city’s ash trees were treated last year and will be treated again next year.

“There are two big ash trees in front of my house that I’ve been treating for five years,” said Councilman Dan Davis, noting there was no evidence of EAB when a storm damaged one while the other is healthy. “Apparently, doing that treatment works, even if you’re treating your own trees. It’s pretty inexpensive. It’s worth doing because I can treat it for a lot of years for what it costs to take it down.”

The council also approved resolutions for farm lease agreements with the Forest City Community School District (Forest City FFA Chapter) and Heritage Park of North Iowa. The FFA students will farm in three Nerem Industrial Park locations. This will benefit the city by not having to mow or control weeds on the lots. It should provide educational and training opportunities for the FFA students and promote Heritage Park tourism, according to the resolutions.

In other business, the council approved a $7,200 service agreement with WHKS for an I Street sanitary sewer improvements project. It will extend approximately 240 feet of gravity sanitary sewer main there west from the existing sanitary system. Three houses are currently served by a failing substandard line in the north boulevard on I Street.

“I’m sure that first one down will be anxious to hook up because they’re having real problems,” Holland said.