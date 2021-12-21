 Skip to main content
Correction

In the Dec. 21 Mitchell County Press News article entitled Elected Officials Receive Raises, the line "Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster indicated the supervisors also increased hourly employee wages by 55 cents," was meant to indicate hourly employees received a 55 cent raise the previous year. The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved a $1.46 raise for the coming year.

