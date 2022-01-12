Cooperative employees raise more than $16,000 for area charities, families

In 2021, Gold-Eagle Cooperative (with locations in Kanawha, Wesley and Woden) and affiliated Corn, LP employees raised more than $16,000.
Land O’Lakes and CHS, Inc. assisted the 2021 employee fundraising. Many of the funds raised were allocated to purchasing grocery gift cards that were given to charitable organizations in Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, and Wright Counties for them to distribute to local families in need. The remaining funds were spent “adopting” families for Christmas, providing many adults and children with gifts, clothes, winter wear, and food during the holiday season.
In 2020, Gold-Eagle Coop and Corn, LP employees, along with additional contributions from local organizations, raised over $7,000 to assist local families for Christmas.