First United Methodist Church will host its annual Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. 

Cookies and candy are sold by the pound, and are mix-and-match.

Coffee and cookies will also be served for a freewill donation.

The church is located at 202 N Hawkeye, Nora Springs.

