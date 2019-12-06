First United Methodist Church will host its annual Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Cookies and candy are sold by the pound, and are mix-and-match.
Coffee and cookies will also be served for a freewill donation.
The church is located at 202 N Hawkeye, Nora Springs.
