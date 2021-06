Winnebago County and ISU Extension are taking registrations from girls ages 6-8 for the Little Miss 2021 competition at this year's county fair in Thompson. Preregistration is required.

The judging and crowning for Little Miss 2021 will be at 6 p.m. on July 15. The event will start at 4:45 p.m. that day in the Winnebago County 4-H building.

Contestants are asked to register by calling 641-584-2261 by July 5. The Winnebago County Fair runs from July 15-18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0