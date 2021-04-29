Consultant presents plan for splash pad

Consultant Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners of Clear Lake was present at the April 19 Osage City Council meeting to discuss two proposed projects.
Fiscus said a group of volunteers is helping to plan the splash pad and the handicapped accessible, inclusive playground. The group has been split into two committees, and as they continue to meet, plans are beginning to come together.
“We knew it’d probably work best to keep it somewhere close to the Cedar River Complex,” Fiscus said of the splash pad. The solution to the problem of location is to balance proximity to the CRC and proximity to the play structures in the city park.
Fiscus indicated there is a geothermal well field that sits north of the CRC, and that there is always nervousness when holes for footings are being drilled.
“It became apparent that putting something west of the CRC, right up close to the building, between the building and the existing bike path, would be a great location,” Fiscus said. “Close to the restrooms, though the restrooms are badly inadequate. There are wood planks that are coming apart that provide access to the building, so that’s not ADA compliant.
“The bathroom stalls themselves aren’t ADA compliant. So they’ve been looking at the cost to renovate versus building a new restroom. As soon as we balanced all that, the architects came up with some rough concepts which they shared with the group at the last meeting.”
Through that process, which should last several weeks, the architects have been coming up with thoughts about project costs.
Fiscus said nearby communities have invested anywhere from around $200,000 to over $1 million in splash pads, but they are huge attractions. He estimates Osage’s splash pad as being in the $350,000 to $450,000 range. That will vary depending upon the variety and quantity of equipment installed.
“We may be able to dial that up or down a little bit,” Fiscus said. “We may look at having a bid alternative or two. We’ll be back with refined numbers on that later.”
For the inclusive playground, Fiscus said they might split it into two projects.
One would be a larger project at the city park, and would involve installing inclusive equipment such as ramps for people in wheelchairs or with mobility problems. That would be in addition to the current play structures.
“The thought is you don’t separate the inclusive playground equipment in one area and the rest of the playground equipment in another area,” Fiscus said.
Fiscus also discussed the possibility of a weatherized surface with a solid base in place of sand, which would help those with handicaps. He described it as critical to an inclusive playground. However, this resilient surface would be relatively expensive.
That area could be expanded to accommodate the new play structures. They would attach to existing play structures, perhaps with a similar color scheme. Fiscus suggested incorporating bright colors into the new surface.
“So it becomes an attractive place for the kids to enjoy,” Fiscus said.
He indicated there had been conversations with Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams. Adams indicated there would be children at the daycare and in the elementary that would benefit from inclusive playground equipment, and that there is the possibility of the school and the city coordinating.
Fiscus estimated the price tag of the inclusive play structures and the resilient surface at $250,000 at the lowest.
“Depending upon the school’s ability to participate financially,” Fiscus said.
Bergland + Cram will return soon with a proposal to perform design work, Fiscus added.
Bids should come in around June or July.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.