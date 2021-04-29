Consultant presents plan for splash pad

Consultant Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners of Clear Lake was present at the April 19 Osage City Council meeting to discuss two proposed projects.

Fiscus said a group of volunteers is helping to plan the splash pad and the handicapped accessible, inclusive playground. The group has been split into two committees, and as they continue to meet, plans are beginning to come together.

“We knew it’d probably work best to keep it somewhere close to the Cedar River Complex,” Fiscus said of the splash pad. The solution to the problem of location is to balance proximity to the CRC and proximity to the play structures in the city park.

Fiscus indicated there is a geothermal well field that sits north of the CRC, and that there is always nervousness when holes for footings are being drilled.

“It became apparent that putting something west of the CRC, right up close to the building, between the building and the existing bike path, would be a great location,” Fiscus said. “Close to the restrooms, though the restrooms are badly inadequate. There are wood planks that are coming apart that provide access to the building, so that’s not ADA compliant.