Construction of first three Soyland Homes in Forest City has commenced

Why not build three of five committed Soyland Homes in Forest City right away to make them ready for sale while serving as models of possibly many more to come?

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the new housing venture was held on Nov. 29. It was moved inside at Shooterz due to wintery weather. Construction of the first trio of single-family homes still commenced the next day.

“Soyland Homes came back and said ‘to get them in the ground this fall, how about we do three initially,’” Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu said.

“When people see a foundation and house going on it, there’s more excitement,” said Forest City Mayor Ron Holland, noting there are already two model Soyland Homes in Humboldt. “It’s a nice home.”

Calling it another great day for Forest City, Holland thanked Bilyeu and Dave Kingland with Forest City Economic Development for spearheading the project.

“Instead of driving to Humboldt, you can see them here,” Holland said. “I think the turnaround will be great. I hope (the weather) isn’t too nasty to build, but we’ll see.”

Owner of Soyland Homes, Mike Stott, said this business was developed to provide solutions to additional needs for workforce housing in rural areas.

“We’re starting construction on three new homes tomorrow,” Stott announced at the groundbreaking ceremony. “This weather is just kind of what it is.”

Stott said that the goal was digging the holes for the basement foundations of the new homes on the first day of construction, pouring basements and framing them as quickly as possible, and heating basements to keep ground from freezing and heaving. He estimated that would all occur within about two weeks.

“There are enough days before freezing that it can be done,” he said. “Then, we can work all winter long. It’s probably a 12- to 14-week build to have all three homes completed.”

Stott said that as an architect he worked closely with Bilyeu and Kingland on the Westown Place and Irish Hospital Apartments projects. When his startup company was getting on its feet, he pitched this new project to them.

“After hearing it, Dave said ‘we’ve been talking about this too long; let’s just do something,’” Stott said. “He was singing our song. Dave and Beth are a reason we’re here starting this in Forest City.”

FCED Industrial Committee Head Chair Kingland stressed that Soyland is offering a house that people can afford that still provides a basement, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two-stall garage, and new appliances. The 1,025 square feet of completed living space will also have the same amount of space in an unfinished basement (with egress window), plus the large garage. Appliances include microwave, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer, water heater, and HVAC.

“It’s what so many people are looking for,” said Kingland, thanking the City of Forest City, FCED, business investors, and other investors for contributing to a pool of about $260,000 toward an estimated $1 million total cost for five new homes. He credited a private-public partnership, saying such projects are not created in a bubble.

“Having partnerships with people you can trust and can work with is so important,” Kingland said. “We knew Mike already from the Westown Place Apartments and Irish Hospital Apartments. So, we know him and that is a big factor in this partnership.”

Stott expressed optimism it will be a partnership that will lead to building additional homes in Forest City well beyond these first three.

“As soon as we have buyers for them, those other two will be put on the schedule for the first thaw in the spring,” said Stott, noting that FCED is working to find more sites for a successful venture. “I hope it is more than just those two. Buyer meetings in Forest City have been going really well. We know we’re going to need some sites to do it. We need to find buyers and find sites to keep going.”

Turn-key construction of the homes will be in the vicinity of the car wash located near the intersection of 4th and K Streets in Forest City. New homes will face the back of the Dollar General store and the front of the NAPA Auto Parts store. Lots for the project include three Forest City Economic Development lots and two city lots.

On April 4, city council members approved the board of adjustment’s special exception for FCWF Housing, LLC to build the homes at 205, 215, and 225 East K Street in Forest City. The action formally allowed the new residential single-family dwellings in the business/commercial zoned district on the lots owned by FCWF Housing. It paved the way for the housing project to commence this construction season.

The council adopted a zoning ordinance late last year, related to the project and adding regulations for building single family homes in the business-commercial zone in portions of the Rebecca A. Clark addition.

“I’m happy to see this day,” Stott said. “It’s a good project. Hopefully, there will be more of them like this.”

More information about Forest City’s Soyland Homes is available at soylandhomesforestcity.com.