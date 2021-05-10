Construction commences on Hancock County courthouse, grounds, roads

“I am hoping to have a contract to the supervisors in the next week or two,” Purvis said. “I plan to have representatives from Atura there at the meeting for the contract approval. After contract approval, we’ll go straight to designing of the building, narrowing down costs, go over funding, and look to have a better idea when to go out for bidding on the new building later this year. The big component right now is funding and material lead times with steel.”

Purvis said Atura’s proposal to the county showed that they’ve done a lot of quality work on similar projects in a wide range of price ranges. That proposal documents that 70 percent of Atura’s workload in the last five years has been in the public sector and that the architecture firm was founded in 1923. Similar recent projects of Atura include NIACOG transit facility and regional offices in Mason City, Gold Eagle Coop maintenance shop in Eagle Grove, and a Midas cog transit facility in Humboldt, among others.

After concerns were raised about salt leaching toward a nearby residential garden and field from the county's Miller salt bunker, Purvis announced that the secondary roads department will move the current bunker. It has been located on the east side, but Purvis confirmed it will be moved to the west side of the Miller property.

“This way it will stay clear of the salt water going into their garden to the east and the field to the south,” Purvis said. “Runoff from the new location will go toward the railroad tracks to the southwest.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

