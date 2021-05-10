Construction commences on Hancock County courthouse, grounds, roads

Northern Iowa is abuzz with springtime construction. Hancock County, its historic courthouse, and courthouse grounds are no exception.
County maintenance director Kevin Hoeft informed the board of supervisors that cutting into basement concrete to address restroom plumbing issues, in advance of planned remodeling, was beginning.
A four-way sewer pipe joint thought to be an issue related to toilet and plumbing backups was located and found to be beneath the men’s restroom floor rather than a nearby hallway.
Supervisors requested Hoeft communicate with contractors about possibly installing an access cover above the location and documenting everything well with photos in case of any future work or issues in the same area. Hoeft hoped basement restrooms' plumbing would be fully operable again within a few days.
“It’s going to be a busy week,” Hoeft said. We’ll start the fountain (renovations) on Wednesday. Dean Snyder Construction will start tearing out concrete near the Sheriff’s Department soon. We want to have the fountain done and up and running before Memorial Day weekend.”
Midwest Protective Coatings in Mason City will sandblast and repaint the fountain prior to Memorial Day weekend. The new epoxy paint finish will be a lighter color, without the existing red tint, including some off-white and light blue color much like many swimming pools, Hoeft noted. The company is providing a five-year warranty on the paint finish, which Hoeft said should take about three days to apply following surface preparation.
It will be the first update to the fountain since 2002. The finished fountain update could be completed in time for some area graduation pictures.
Dean Snyder Construction will address an area of storm water leaks into the courthouse building. The moisture issues are under the concrete outside the Sheriff’s department.
Supervisors also noted trying to have representatives of In-Step Flooring, which will complete new carpet installation in the courthouse, and Two Men and a Truck moving company of Urbandale to visit the courthouse simultaneously. They will coordinate how to best move necessary items and install carpet. It was noted that the clerk of court area appears to have the most moving concerns due to files and shelving located there.
County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed the Board that on May 10, Hancock County secondary road crews closed a stretch of 290th Street between Deer and Echo Avenues to begin replacing a triple wood box culvert with twin concrete-arch pipe. The portion of 290th Street, to the east of Deer Avenue, is anticipated to be closed for about two weeks while the replacement work is being done.
“Next year, we will resurface 290th Street, so this project is in preparation of that as well,” Purvis said.
Construction of the new county maintenance building in Britt is drawing closer after Purvis announced that the county is working on a design contract with Atura Architecture firm in Clear Lake, which was one of two companies interviewed after receiving RFQ responses from seven companies.
“I am hoping to have a contract to the supervisors in the next week or two,” Purvis said. “I plan to have representatives from Atura there at the meeting for the contract approval. After contract approval, we’ll go straight to designing of the building, narrowing down costs, go over funding, and look to have a better idea when to go out for bidding on the new building later this year. The big component right now is funding and material lead times with steel.”
Purvis said Atura’s proposal to the county showed that they’ve done a lot of quality work on similar projects in a wide range of price ranges. That proposal documents that 70 percent of Atura’s workload in the last five years has been in the public sector and that the architecture firm was founded in 1923. Similar recent projects of Atura include NIACOG transit facility and regional offices in Mason City, Gold Eagle Coop maintenance shop in Eagle Grove, and a Midas cog transit facility in Humboldt, among others.
After concerns were raised about salt leaching toward a nearby residential garden and field from the county's Miller salt bunker, Purvis announced that the secondary roads department will move the current bunker. It has been located on the east side, but Purvis confirmed it will be moved to the west side of the Miller property.
“This way it will stay clear of the salt water going into their garden to the east and the field to the south,” Purvis said. “Runoff from the new location will go toward the railroad tracks to the southwest.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.