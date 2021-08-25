Conservation tour coming to Mitchell County

The "From the Stream to the Forest" water quality conservation tour is coming to Mitchell County and Floyd County on Sept. 16.

The tour will entail a number of conservation practices (and associated sites) of interest to agricultural producers, forest landowners, and natural resource enthusiasts in general.

Participants will gain knowledge and skills on practice establishment and management, connections with relevant resources to ensure successful projects, as well as excellent networking opportunities, according to the press release.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m. at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Floyd County office in Charles City, 112 North Main. Participants are asked to arrive 20 minutes in advance. This will be an in-person event and will require the use of personal vehicles for site-to-site travel. Event organizers will guide vehicles between sites. The tour will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The first visit will be to Dean and Linda Tjaden’s wetland, a wetland restoration project supported by the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. The speaker will be Kurt Hoeft, district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.