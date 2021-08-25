Conservation tour coming to Mitchell County

The "From the Stream to the Forest" water quality conservation tour is coming to Mitchell County and Floyd County on Sept. 16.
The tour will entail a number of conservation practices (and associated sites) of interest to agricultural producers, forest landowners, and natural resource enthusiasts in general.
Participants will gain knowledge and skills on practice establishment and management, connections with relevant resources to ensure successful projects, as well as excellent networking opportunities, according to the press release.
The tour will begin at 10 a.m. at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Floyd County office in Charles City, 112 North Main. Participants are asked to arrive 20 minutes in advance. This will be an in-person event and will require the use of personal vehicles for site-to-site travel. Event organizers will guide vehicles between sites. The tour will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The first visit will be to Dean and Linda Tjaden’s wetland, a wetland restoration project supported by the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. The speaker will be Kurt Hoeft, district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
According to the release, the riparian forest buffer site will feature a buffer planted in 2002 and one just planted in 2021. Dr. Billy Beck, ISU Extension Forestry Specialist, along with Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff Greg Heidebrink (district forester) and Emma Kerns (forestry specialist), will make comparisons to the two plots and talk about how buffers are established.
Mid-day, the tour will visit Dean Sponheim’s private land, where he and Terry Basol, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss nitrogen reduction strategies.
Lastly, the group will visit a forest site, Cedar River Greenbelt Trail, to discuss the management and value of upland forests and oak savanna. Speakers will be Mitchell County Conservation Director Adam Shirley, along with Beck, Heidebrink and Kerns.
The registration fee is $10 and covers lunch. To register for the event, call the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office at 641-732-5574.
Pre-registration guarantees a meal. Masks are encouraged in situations where appropriate social distancing may not be possible. A six foot distance between participants is requested.
Questions and/or requests for additional details may be directed to Beck at 515-294-8837 or wjbeck@iastate.edu.