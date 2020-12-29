Conservation to host wayfinding class

If you like orienteering using a map and compass, the Mitchell County Conservation Board has a program for you.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 16, Mitchell County Conservation Board will be hosting a winter wayfinding program at Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the Mitchell County Conservation Board’s Facebook page, orienteering is wayfinding using a map and compass.

To celebrate January’s International Wayfinding Month, Mitchell County Conservation will be leading an orienteering basic skills class. This skill set is a great addition to any outdoor activity, and is similar to a geocaching-type treasure hunt.

Participants will learn to navigate using a map and compass, follow a basic orienteering course, and then test their new skills on a larger course, according to the program description.

This program will take place outside, so please dress accordingly. Snow/hiking boots, hat, and gloves are recommended.

According to Mitchell County Conservation Board, all program supplies will be provided, and a small prize will be awarded for successful completion of the course.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

