Conservation to host summer solstice celebration

Mitchell County Conservation Board will host its summer solstice celebration on Tuesday, June 21.

According to Conservation, there is a full day of fun-in-the-sun activities planned. All events are free and open to the public. Free-will donations or contributions to the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation and interactive exhibit revitalization of the Milton R. Owen Nature Center are welcome.

At 5:15 a.m. there will be a sunrise yoga session at the shelter just a short walk down the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail at Lund's (Hickory Avenue) trail access.

From noon-5 p.m. there will be summer sun fun. Naturalist Chelsea Ewen will have an open house of fun, sunshiny crafts, snacks and activities for all ages at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, just west of Osage on Highway 9.

At 8:30 p.m. there will be a sunset bonfire with s’mores, the conclusion of the summer solstice celebration at Robin's Nest Wildlife Area, just south of Highway 9 on Indigo Avenue.

