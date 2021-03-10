Conservation to host hunter education

The Mitchell County Conservation Board will host a hunter education field day from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

According to the field day’s Facebook page, hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities.

The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

To attend this field day, students must complete the online course work at https://www.hunter-ed.com/iowa/. Once you've completed the online portion, print off the field day voucher and bring it with you to class.