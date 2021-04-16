Conservation to host foraging class

On April 24 at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, Mitchell County Conservation is holding the Spring Greens and Other Things foraging class. It is the second event in the new Living Wild series.

According to a release, the public is invited to join naturalist and wild food enthusiast Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe for a morning of munching on delicious spring greens, roots and whatever else there is to find, according to the events Facebook page. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon. Details can also be found at the Conservation’s Facebook page.

Space is limited to the first 25 adults, so those interested should call ahead to register. Cost is only $10 per adult and $5 for Environmental Education Foundation members. Although the program content is generally at an adult level, children are welcome to attend the class for free with a parent or guardian.

This is a hands-on class, so come ready to help dig, cut, cook and eat, the release stated. Conservation will focus on how to identify key features of wild edible plants, knowing when and what to sustainably harvest, how to prepare, then take a leisurely hike around the nature center trails to collect edibles, prepare and cook the foods we collect, and taste the bounty of spring.