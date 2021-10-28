Conservation to host Christmas light show

Mitchell County Conservation Board will be hosting its first annual drive through light display beginning Dec. 3.

But first, it needs 19 local businesses or individuals who would like to set up a display. The public is invited to share the light display post on Conservation’s Facebook page, or tag a local business to set up a display.

Setup cost is $50 per spot, which goes to the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation. First and second place winners will receive a prize.

Businesses or individuals will be responsible for set up and take down of their display. Businesses or individuals will supply all lights, drop cords and any other decorations they choose. Participants will be provided a timer, power and a space approximately 25 feet wide by 65 feet long.

Set up anytime during November. The light show will run from Dec. 3 through Jan. 9 at the Cedar Bridge Campground two miles west of Osage.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Daniele at 641-732-9479.

